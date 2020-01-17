Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘Good As Hell!’ Lizzo Shows Off Curves In Gold Bikini During Beach Day

Lizzo is hot as summer!

The “Good As Hell” singer, 31, was spotted showing off her curves in a sexy gold bikini during a beach day in New Zealand with friends.

New photos from Wednesday, January 15, show her strutting her stuff on the gorgeous Piha beach in Auckland.

At one point, she got down on all fours and began twerking as her group of bikini-clad girlfriends cheered.

From there, things got very raunchy.

Eventually, Lizzo — who later covered up in camouflage pants, a white headband and metallic sunglasses — and her crew were reportedly kicked off the beach by a lifeguard patrol in charge of keeping beach-goers safe from the violent currents.

Hours later, the star took the stage to perform at the FOMO 2020 festival.

For 45 minutes, Lizzo — rocking a body-hugging black, white and teal leotard — her four backup dancers and DJ dazzle, hypnotized the audience.

Then, it was back to the twerking.

“Don’t act like you’ve never seen a** before, Auckland!” Lizzo told the crowd.

While the star has been posting fun clips and life updates on her Instagram, she recently announced she’s taking a break from Twitter because there are “too many trolls.”

RadarOnline.com readers know the outspoken singer rose to fame after the release of her third album, Cuz I Love You, in April 2019. Her song “Truth Hurts” has since become an empowering anthem for women around the world.

“I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that b***h / Even when I’m crying crazy / Yeah, I got boy problems, that’s the human in me / Bling bling, then I solve ’em, that’s the goddess in me / You coulda had a bad b***h, non-committal / Help you with your career just a little / You’re ‘posed to hold me down, but you’re holding me back / And that’s the sound of me not calling you back,” the lyrics read.

Apart from constantly dominating the top of the music charts, the pop diva has already been nominated for eight Grammy awards!