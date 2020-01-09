Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo ‘There are serious health consequences that come with obesity,’ insists trainer.

Jillian Michaels is not backing down after being accused of fat-shaming Lizzo.

On Wednesday, January 8, the professional trainer and Biggest Loser star, 45, posted a Twitter statement addressing the controversy.

“As I’ve stated repeatedly, we are all beautiful, worthy and equally deserving. I also feel strongly that we love ourselves enough to acknowledge there are serious health consequences that come with obesity—heart disease, diabetes, cancer to name only a few,” she wrote. “I would never wish these for ANYONE and I would hope we prioritize our health because we LOVE ourselves and our bodies.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Michaels came under fire after saying negative comments about Lizzo’s body on BuzzFeed’s AM to DM series.

When the topic of Lizzo’s messages about self-acceptance and body positivity came up, Michaels asked: “Why are we celebrating her body?”

“Why does it matter? That’s what I’m saying. Like why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes,” she continued. “I’m just being honest. I love her music, my kid loves her music, but there’s never a moment when I’m like, ‘I’m so glad she’s overweight.’ Why do I even care? Why is it my job to care about her weight?”

Her response sent shockwaves through the Twittersphere, and it didn’t take long for furious Lizzo, 31, fans and celebrities to fight back.

“Just saying… MY WHOLE DAMN THIN FAMILY HAS DIABETES AND HIGH CHOLESTEROL AND PROBLEMS WITH OUR JOINTS. Why is This woman acting like she’s an MRI? Stop concern-trolling fat people and get in the bin,” wrote outspoken actress Jameela Jamil.

“Lizzo spends hours every night singing and playing the flute during intensive dance cardio. Just admit that the only self worth you’ve found for yourself is in your thinness, Jillian, then go to therapy & do the work to love yourself,” commented an angry fan.

“Jillian Michaels hates her own body and is worried that if other people hate their bodies less, they’ll stop buying the s**t she peddles. She’s worried about the bottom line, not Lizzo’s health,” comedian Sara Benincasa tweeted.

The “Good as Hell” singer — who recently announced a break from Twitter — has not responded to the drama.