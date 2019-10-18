Sara Sampaio & Jameela Jamil Launch Twitter War About ‘Long Starved’ Models Tweet The model blasted the actress for her offensive comment about body image.

Jameela Jamil and Sara Sampaio had a three day exchange on Twitter following the actress’ offensive comments about “long starved” models, RadarOnline.com can report.

On Sunday, the 33-year-old activist tweeted a clip featuring women as they danced down the runway for the Colours of Africa during last year’s Vienna Fashion Week.

Next to the clip, she wrote, “Oh my God, this looks like the most fun, and not a long-starved terrified teenager in sight.”

Sampaio, 28, who serves as an ambassador for Victoria’s Secret and Giorgio Armani, took issue with the comment and slammed Jamil for the tweet’s insensitivity.

“How about celebrating someone without bringing other people down? Calling runway models “long-starved terrified teenager” is extremely offensive. From someone that is always preaching for body positivity this just screams hypocrisy,” Sampaio tweeted.

Jamil responded in defense of her tweet, urging Sampaio to calm down. “I didn’t say all models,” she wrote, explaining that there is an existing issue with girls who take dangerous approaches like “starving themselves” and “using drugs and cocaine” to maintain their weight.

She continued, “I talk about moving away from all talk of body, in order to combat our current pervasive issue of eating disorder culture, which is in NO small way perpetuated by the extreme thinness demanded of girls by the high fashion powers that be.”

Sampaio clapped back, pointing out that “eating disorders, drugs and cocaine use aren’t a exclusive problem of models” but ” a problem in society as a whole. She also added that she “can talk with more certainty {than Jamil} about those happenings within the modeling world.

But, Jamil argued she too can speak on the issue as she has had past experience as a model and a model agent. “A lot of my friends are still models and agents who are all struggling with ongoing unrealistic standards of this industry you benefit from, which is why you are fiercely defending it, and asking me to not call out its devastating wrongs,” she tweeted.

After much back and forth, Sampaio realized they were on two different pages and attempted to end the feud with a message, informing her of the problem with her tone.

“This is the last I’ll say on this,” she wrote. “Your constant condescending tone is just unnecessary, and makes it impossible to actually have a conversation. Hope you have a nice life. Wish you all the best.”

But the feud didn’t end there. Jamil called Sampaio out for working for Victoria’s Secret, which she described as a “transphobic, fat phobic company” that ” sets out to exclude most women.”

Sampaio then replied that the company has made mistakes that they’re working on, adding that she would not use “personal attacks to try to win some stupid twitter feud!”

Jamil was the last to respond, tweeting “If you’re speaking out against what your company did then GREAT. I look forward to seeing your activism on that with your big profile.” She concluded, “You seem passionate about speaking out. So best of luck to you on helping young girls and trans people in this business.”

Readers know Jamil, 33, often expresses her opinions (mostly about weight) on social media platforms.

In one instance, Us Weekly reported she disagreed with a post Khloe Kardashian made about weight loss and took to her Twitter account to share her thoughts.

On Wednesday, January 9, the reality star’s Instastory post read, “2 things a girl wants: 1) lose weight 2) eat.”

The Good Place star screenshotted the post and reposted it on her page, writing “This makes me sad. “I hope my daughter grows up wanting more than this. I want more than this.”

She continued, “Sending love to this poor woman. This industry did this to her. The media did it to her. They fat shamed her into a prison of self critique. Dear girls, WANT MORE THAN THIS.”

Two months later, in March, the actress attacked Khloe, 35, once again for being “fixated” on her appearance.

In response to the Good American model’s post promoting the use of Flat Tummy Tea, she wrote, “If you’re too irresponsible to… own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this… product… then I guess I have to.”

Added Jamil, “That’s the media’s fault. But now please don’t put that back into the world, and hurt other girls, the way you would have been hurt. You’re a smart woman. Be smarter than this.”

Khloe eventually deleted the post.