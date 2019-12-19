Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

On Wednesday, December 18, Donald Trump became the third president in United States history to be impeached after a vote in the House of Representatives. Soon after the news was announced, the real estate mogul-turned-president, 73, took to Twitter to slam “crazy” Democrats for their “evil” actions — but it didn’t take long for left-wing celebrities to fire back.

“I expected this moment but I expected to be more joyful. Maybe jump up & do a happy dance. Maybe. But I’m just sad and heartbroken,” Charmed actress Alyssa Milano tweeted. “What he’s left behind can’t be erased with this vote. The bigotry and xenophobia he’s emboldened. The lies. It will take generations to recover.”

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi led the impeachment resolution debate, shushing Democrats as soon as they began cheering, arguing that no one should celebrate such a grave constitutional matter. Trump was then impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“No one is above the law, Mr. President,” she tweeted after the decision was reached.

Her tweet and Milano’s worrying message were followed by a string of other celebrity reactions.

“Thank you to the House of Representatives for doing your constitutional duty. Everyone please call your senators and tell them to remove this evil man from office,” John Legend wrote. Shockingly, his outspoken wife, Chrissy Teigen, has yet to publicly react to the news.

“Time for a celebration,” Cole Sprouse wrote on Twitter before sharing an Instagram Story featuring a photo of Trump. “Bye Bye Sack of…” he wrote, adding a poop emoji.

“’It doesn’t mean he’s out of office yet!!!!’” Yeah everyone knows stfu. Take the win, carry the momentum,” he then joked, referring to some Democratic fans’ reluctance to celebrate the impeachment while Trump is still in office.

“What a time to be alive,” Jordyn Woods tweeted.

“‘IMPEACHED PRESIDENT’ donald j.trump,Makes RICH RICHER,poor poorer,& Will PURGE MILLIONS Of DEMOCRATS Off VOTING ROLLS. RUSSIA,RUDI,RESTRICTIONS, That’s trumps game plan,” Cher wrote before adding in another tweet: “OH. HAPPY DAY OH HAPPY DAY.”

“He wanted to make history,” comedian DL Hughley tweeted, referring to Trump. “HE DID!! 1st President EVER to be #IMPEACHED IN HIS 1st TERM!!”

Unfortunately for Hughley, his joke is inaccurate, as President Andrew Johnson was impeached during his first and only term in 1868.

“HAPPY HOLIDAYS, TWITTER,” Amber Tamblyn wrote while sharing a news link about the impeachment.

“Impeached,” Bette Midler tweeted.

“Impeached,” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna echoed.

“Sad! #WeThePeople #MerryImpeachmas” Elizabeth Banks joked.

Jameela Jamil and Padma Lakshmi shared hilarious memes about the news, seemingly making fun of the president.

Some stars were not shy about voicing their confusion over the entire situation.

“Who our next president tho? I never seen one of these jawns happen lol,” rapper Meek Mill tweeted.

“WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?” Lizzo asked. “A trial in the Senate. Mitch McConnell must conduct a full and fair trial to hold this president accountable,” United States senator Bernie Sanders responded.

“Asking for a friend who is me: Can a president be re-elected if they were impeached?” Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski asked.

Still, Trump had some stars on his side, most famously actor Jon Voight, who shared an impassioned Twitter video gushing about the president. “In God We Trust,” he captioned the clip.