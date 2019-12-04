Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Joe Giudice Still Backing Donald Trump Despite His Refusal To Help In Deportation Case

Joe Giudice Still Backing Donald Trump Despite His Refusal To Help In Deportation Case

Joe Giudice Still Backing Donald Trump Despite His Refusal To Help In Deportation Case ‘RHONJ’ star Teresa pleaded with the president to keep her husband in the U.S.

Joe Giudice is still supporting Donald Trump despite the president’s refusal to help him in his deportation case, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star – who is now living in Italy — was caught liking several Instagram posts from Trump’s account.

The fraudster recently joined Instagram after his bond request was denied back in September and he requested to be sent back to his native country.

Out of the last 10 photos posted on Trump’s Instagram, Joe, 49, liked seven.

As Radar exclusively reported, his wife, Teresa Giudice, pleaded with her former boss Trump, 73, to stop Joe from being deported.

According to an insider, Teresa, 47, attempted to pull out the big guns by asking her White House friend to keep her husband in the United States. Still, nothing was done.

“Teresa got to know Trump when he was her boss on Celebrity Apprentice. She voted for Trump and she really needs his help,” the source previously told Radar.

Although the president did not stop him from being deported, a source confirmed, Joe has continued to support him.

Readers know Teresa has been putting on a brave face since news of her husband’s deportation arose. But a divorce may be looming.

As Radar exclusively reported, the mom of four is ready to leave Joe at any moment.

Recently, she jetted off to Europe with her daughters to finally reunite with Joe. The visit came days after he was released from ICE custody following three years in prison.

While Joe and Teresa’s daughters were thrilled to see their father, and posted various photos and videos of him on social media, Teresa failed to share a single photo with her husband.

“They’re definitely getting a divorce,” an insider snitched to Radar about the couple, who just spent their 20th wedding anniversary apart.

As Radar previously reported, Teresa and Joe’s icy Italian reunion was their first meeting outside prison in over three years.

“Teresa and Joe were arguing a lot, and wouldn’t go near each other,” a source told Radar. “All of the photos of them together seem forced.”

“Even if Joe is allowed to move back to the U.S., Teresa is done with him,” the insider continued.

In the latest blow to Joe’s deportation case, the reality star was denied an oral argument hearing in front of the Third Circuit Court. As Radar readers knows, this is his final chance to return to the U.S.

A decision remains pending with the court.