'Demoralizing': Lizzo Accused of Weight-Shaming Former Dancers, Pressuring Them to Participate in Explicit Shows, Explosive Lawsuit Claims
Lizzo has been accused of body-shaming some of her former dancers and pressuring at least one to participate in an explicit show, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Three of her former dancers took legal action by filing a complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court this week, claiming the treatment they endured from the chart-topping performer and her management team "seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly."
"Privately, she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing," attorney Ron Zambrano said in a statement.
Listed as defendants are Lizzo (real name: Melissa Viviane Jefferson), her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT), and Shirlene Quigley, captain of her dance team.
Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez claimed they endured sexual and religious harassment as well as unacceptable mistreatment behind the scenes.
The complaint cited one instance during which Lizzo and her team questioned a dancer's commitment to her role.
"These questions accompanied by Lizzo's statements made after the South by Southwest music festival gave Ms. Davis the impression that she needed to explain her weight gain and disclose intimate personal details about her life in order to keep her job," it read.
Two of the plaintiffs said they met Lizzo while preparing to be contestants on her reality TV show, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.
"Ms. Quigley was not only vocal about her religious belief but took every opportunity to proselytize to any and all in her presence regardless of protestations," the complaint stated about her dance team captain.
"Ms. Quigley discovered that [plaintiff] Ms. DAVIS was a virgin and Ms. DAVIS's virginity became a topic of extreme importance to Ms. QUIGLEY. In the months to follow, Ms. QUIGLEY would routinely bring up Ms. DAVIS's virginity in conversations with Ms. DAVIS. Ms. QUIGLEY even mentioned Ms. DAVIS's virginity in interviews she participated in and later posted to social media, broadcasting an intensely personal detail about Ms. DAVIS to the world," the lawsuit continued.
According to the complaint, contestants of her reality show were at one point told they would be required to participate in a nude photo shoot, which Davis felt uncomfortable doing. They settled on her being partially clothed in a nude bra and underwear, it was claimed.
"Ms. Davis broke down in tears on set while struggling to choose between a once in a lifetime career opportunity and putting her body on display against her will," the complaint alleged. "This experience foreshadowed the sexually charged and uncomfortable environment Lizzo's employees would be forced to endure."
Another instance allegedly happened when the plaintiffs performed a show in Amsterdam this February.
They said Lizzo invited her dancers to the Red-Light District, and some felt pressure to go due to the feeling it may impact their working relationship.
"While at Bananenbar, things quickly got out of hand. LIZZO began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers' vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers' vaginas. LIZZO then turned her attention to Ms. DAVIS and began pressuring Ms. DAVIS to touch the breasts of one of the nude women performing at the club. LIZZO began leading a chant goading Ms. DAVIS. Ms. DAVIS said three times, loud enough for all to hear, 'I'm good,'" the lawsuit stated.
Despite her reservations, Davis ultimately agreed to stop the chants and to protect her future on the team, it was alleged.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Lizzo for comment.