'Demoralizing': Lizzo Accused of Weight-Shaming Former Dancers, Pressuring Them to Participate in Explicit Shows, Explosive Lawsuit Claims

Lizzo has been accused of body-shaming some of her former dancers and pressuring at least one to participate in an explicit show, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Three of her former dancers took legal action by filing a complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court this week, claiming the treatment they endured from the chart-topping performer and her management team "seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly."

"Privately, she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing," attorney Ron Zambrano said in a statement.