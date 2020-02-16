Big and proud Lizzo is weighing in on double standards when it comes to body shaming.

The “Truth Hurts” singer always flaunts her curves and talks about female empowerment, to the delight of her fans.

Now, she’s pointed out to Brazil’s TV Folha in a new interview that sometimes men body shame women for their physical imperfections while never being called out for their own shortcomings!

Lizzo said, “I think that women are always going to be criticized for existing in their bodies and I don’t think I’m any different than any of the other great women who’ve come before me that had to literally be politicized just to be sexual…you know what I mean? [Just to] exist.”

The star, 31, shared more “Juice,” commenting, “Things that were beautiful on them were called flaws, and they persisted against that, fought against that, and now I’m able to do what I do because of those great women. And they all look completely different, they don’t all look the same, and they all had to deal with the same kind of marginalization and misogyny.

“So, what does that tell you about the oppressor? What does that tell you about men? Get it together, we don’t talk about your d*** sizes, do we? Like, ‘that’s not a conventional d*** size, it’s too small.’ We still let ya’ll a**** run all over the god** place,” Lizzo added.

Fitness queen Jillian Michaels got in trouble for allegedly “fat shaming” the star.

But Lizzo loves her body and recently, she wore a sexy gold bikini during a beach day in New Zealand with pals, followed by a white swimsuit look in Miami.

She enjoyed the Florida outing with friends after getting raves for her performance at the Grammys on January 26.

