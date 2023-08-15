Unlikely Ally? Megyn Kelly Slams 'Morbidly Obese' Lizzo While Bizarrely Defending the Pop Star Over Dancers' Weight-Shaming Allegations

In a bizarre twist of events, Megyn Kelly appeared to defend pop singer Lizzo after she was sued by three of her ex-backup dancers, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, has been accused of creating a hostile work environment in the sexual harassment lawsuit filed by her former dancers. The About Damn Time singer denied all allegations.

Rather than her usual spiel on "woke" Hollywood A-listers, Kelly sided with Lizzo, but not without issuing a few low-blows against the "morbidly obese" superstar.