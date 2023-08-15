Unlikely Ally? Megyn Kelly Slams 'Morbidly Obese' Lizzo While Bizarrely Defending the Pop Star Over Dancers' Weight-Shaming Allegations
In a bizarre twist of events, Megyn Kelly appeared to defend pop singer Lizzo after she was sued by three of her ex-backup dancers, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, has been accused of creating a hostile work environment in the sexual harassment lawsuit filed by her former dancers. The About Damn Time singer denied all allegations.
Rather than her usual spiel on "woke" Hollywood A-listers, Kelly sided with Lizzo, but not without issuing a few low-blows against the "morbidly obese" superstar.
Kelly, a former attorney herself, was joined by lawyers Viva Frei and Peter Tragos on her SiriusXM talk show, The Megyn Kelly Show when the trio gave their legal perspective on the lawsuit.
In the lawsuit, Lizzo was accused of berating her former dancers about their weight and making them participate in lewd sexual acts, which allegedly included pressuring one to touch a nude performer at a Red Light District club.
Kelly claimed that she didn't initially buy the backup dancers' story about Lizzo, who has always promoted body positivity.
"Now I confess, when I first saw this, I was like, 'Well she’s very famous, she’s probably very rich,' and that makes her a target," Kelly told her guests. "So I don’t necessarily believe the three dancers who came forward to say she created a hostile work environment."
Kelly added that the allegations sounded "like weak sauce to me."
The discussion moved onto allegations claiming Lizzo commented on the dancer's weight and their job security was contingent on numbers on a scale.
Kelly played a clip of a plaintiff claiming in an interview that Lizzo allegedly warned her that "dancers get fired for gaining weight," as if she should have been "grateful" for the opportunity to dance alongside the pop star.
"That’s true... The fact that Lizzo is morbidly obese doesn’t change that reality for dancers who are in the professional industry," Kelly told her guests. "I don’t think that’s hostile work environment."
"But now since these three filed the lawsuit claiming Lizzo created a hostile work environment, more and more people are coming forward."
After Frei slammed Lizzo as a "degenerate" and made the shocking suggestion that the former dancers signed up for alleged mistreatment by accepting the gig, Kelly added, "It's a good point. It's not like they thought they were working for Margaret Thatcher. Assumption of the risk."
While Kelly appeared repulsed by details of sexual harassment in the lawsuit, she took offense to the racial implications against Lizzo's white management team. Kelly noted her other "caveat" of the allegations was that "now it's turned into a racial thing."
"The plaintiffs, I think, are Black," Kelly said in a confused tone as she noted the lawsuit claimed Lizzo's management "consisted entirely of white Europeans."
Kelly rambled-off lines from the lawsuit including a claim that "Lizzo was enabling and enforcing a racist system" with her management and in turn, the "oppressed became the oppressor."
"I mean, really? You should have stopped at the banana stuff," Kelly stated.