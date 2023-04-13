Megyn Kelly Attacks 'Tennessee Three' Member Justin Pearson, Calls Ousted Representative A 'Faker'

Political pundit Megyn Kelly attacked "Tennessee 3" member Justin Pearson, accusing the ousted state representative of being a "faker," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Pearson, 29, along with fellow state representatives Justin Jones, 27, and Gloria Johnson, 60, was condemned by their Republican colleagues after they protested in solidarity with constituents, who demanded legislative change in the wake of The Covenant School shooting in Nashville.

Pearson and Jones, both Black men, were expelled by GOP state representatives, who argued their disruptive behavior did not belong in the Tennessee house chambers. Following the backlash, Jones was reinstated as an interim representative. Johnson, a white woman, survived being expelled by one vote.