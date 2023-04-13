Megyn Kelly Attacks 'Tennessee Three' Member Justin Pearson, Calls Ousted Representative A 'Faker'
Political pundit Megyn Kelly attacked "Tennessee 3" member Justin Pearson, accusing the ousted state representative of being a "faker," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Pearson, 29, along with fellow state representatives Justin Jones, 27, and Gloria Johnson, 60, was condemned by their Republican colleagues after they protested in solidarity with constituents, who demanded legislative change in the wake of The Covenant School shooting in Nashville.
Pearson and Jones, both Black men, were expelled by GOP state representatives, who argued their disruptive behavior did not belong in the Tennessee house chambers. Following the backlash, Jones was reinstated as an interim representative. Johnson, a white woman, survived being expelled by one vote.
On Monday's episode of her SiriusXM radio show, The Megyn Kelly Show, the former news anchor was joined by guests Emily Jashinsky and Eliana Johnson. Kelly took aim at Pearson by slamming his preaching style — and compared recent videos of the ousted representative to a 2016 video of the Bowdoin College alumni.
The ex-Fox News host accused Pearson of being a "faker," adding he sounded like "Obama."
"Can you believe?" Kelly asked as she laughed at the clip of Pearson. "He's a faker. He's a Faker!"
"This is what our society does society does to young men," Kelly continued. "He sounded like Obama in the original video, and now he sounds like Jeremiah Wright."
Kelly and her guests then accused the lawmaker of "larping," also known as live-action role-play, when he and his ousted colleagues used bullhorns on the Tennessee House floor to get the attention of their GOP co-workers.
"You put on a costume, you act, instead of actually doing something of similar substance," Jashinsky told Kelly. "This is stupid. This is substance-less."
Jashinsky added that when individuals have "nothing real of substance to cling to, you create nonsense and act like you're a part of something more important."
"He's a faker, he's a poser, he's the male Hilaria Baldwin," Kelly agreed with her guest as she asked to roll his 2016 Bowdoin college video again.
Kelly continued to mock Pearson, saying she needed to see his "preacher" video again. She laughed with her guest as they replayed a video of the former state rep from the pulpit.
While Kelly and her guests giggled at Pearson's passion, the former news anchor made a passionate speech following the Nashville school shooting — and claimed that she was tired of hearing about guns being the issue amid the all-too-common occurrence of mass shootings across the country.