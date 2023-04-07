Two Expelled Tennessee Democrats To Lose Health Benefits As State Rep. Gloria Johnson Claims Racism

"I think it's pretty clear I'm a sixty-year-old White woman, and they are two young Black men. I was talked down to as a woman, man-splained to. But it was completely different from the questioning that they got," she told CNN on Thursday.

She had joined her fellow lawmakers Rep. Justin Jones of Nashville and Rep. Justin Pearson of Memphis for the demonstrations at the Tennessee State Capitol which came after transgender shooter Audrey Hale, 28, opened fire inside the Covenant School in Nashville and murdered six people, including three 9-year-olds.

House resolutions were filed earlier this week to expel the three reps after Speaker of the House of Representatives Cameron Sexton removed them from their committee and subcommittee seats.