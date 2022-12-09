Critics Outraged Over Long Island Exhibit Showing What Sandy Hook Victims Would Look Like Today, Visual Artist DEFENDS Project
Critics are expressing their outrage over a Long Island art exhibit showing what the Sandy Hook victims might look like today, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Visual artist and gun control activist Hulbert Waldroup is set to debut his collection during the 10th anniversary of the massacre, depicting older versions of the young boys and girls tragically killed a decade ago.
In one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history, the gunman fatally shot 20 children and 6 adults at the elementary school based in Newtown, Connecticut, on December 14, 2012.
The month-long exhibit is to raise awareness of the devastating impact of gun violence and to honor what they could have become if they weren't killed on that fateful day.
Its unveiling will be at Southhampton's ART Warehouse from December 12 to January 11, 2023, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Waldroup's new exhibit comes after his previous Sandy Hook-related work, in which he painted the deceased victims with gunshot wounds to pay tribute, sparking backlash in 2019.
"As a parent of two, I find this extremely disrespectful. These are someone's baby. There are other ways to express your point of view on gun control. Not painting pics of naked deceased children. Huge dislike," one social media user commented via Facebook.
As he prepares for the opening of his new exhibit, an email detailed his inspiration.
"Between the unveiling of the Sandy Hook Memorial and the pandering of [conspiracy theorist] Alex Jones, Americans ask themselves will true justice ever meet the demand to save the lives of loved ones from gun violence," it read, adding that he "chose the medium of portraits of these victims to highlight the severity of this issue that has poisoned American society for decades."
RadarOnline.com can confirm that ahead of the 10-year anniversary, Newtown's Sandy Hook memorial is now open to the public.
A plaque welcoming visitors features a quote by former President Barack Obama from a vigil appearance.
"Here in Newtown, I come to offer the love and prayers of a nation," the quote reads. "I am very mindful that mere words cannot match the depths of your sorrow, nor can they heal your wounded hearts."
"I can only hope it helps for you to know that you're not alone in your grief; that our world, too, has been torn apart; that all across this land of ours, we have wept with you."