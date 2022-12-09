Critics Outraged Over Long Island Exhibit Showing What Sandy Hook Victims Would Look Like Today, Visual Artist DEFENDS Project

RadarOnline.com can confirm that ahead of the 10-year anniversary, Newtown's Sandy Hook memorial is now open to the public.

A plaque welcoming visitors features a quote by former President Barack Obama from a vigil appearance.

"Here in Newtown, I come to offer the love and prayers of a nation," the quote reads. "I am very mindful that mere words cannot match the depths of your sorrow, nor can they heal your wounded hearts."

"I can only hope it helps for you to know that you're not alone in your grief; that our world, too, has been torn apart; that all across this land of ours, we have wept with you."