Five years ago, a madman gunned down 20 children and six adults, in and around Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Conn. in what would go down as one of the worst massacres in U.S. history. Take a look back at that fateful day with RadarOnline.com, and learn how the community is recovering, and remembering. Photo credit: Getty Images

Lanza, a former student at the school, shot dead his own mother, who was a teacher, before targeting her students. According to reports at the time, Lanza had “had a dispute with her” prior to his killing spree. Photo credit: Getty Images

Lanza allegedly fired more than 100 rounds from a total of four weapons including a semi-automatic gun, a .223-caliber assault rifle and two 9mm handguns, beginning the wave of bullets in the kindergarten classroom. Photo credit: Getty Images

Remembrances on this somber anniversary are being kept low key. Sandy Hook Elementary has since been torn down. A new school now sits on the site of the old building. Photo credit: Getty Images

Gov. Dan Malloy has ordered flags at half-staff statewide, and the bells at St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church will be rung 26 times, once for each victim. Photo credit: Getty Images

Town offices will close for a moment of silence, and in the evening, two memorial services at local churches are planned. Photo credit: Getty Images