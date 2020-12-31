Hilaria Baldwin Is ‘Upset’ Over ‘Nightmare’ Controversy About Her Spanish Heritage The yoga instructor was accused of faking her accent.

The aftermath. Hilaria Baldwin is dealing with backlash following the controversy about her Spanish heritage.

“She’s completely upset that people are saying that she lied,” a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 30. “This has been such a nightmare for her. She never in a million years would think of this as being harmful to anyone. The part that’s extremely frustrating to her is the contention that she lied when that is just not the case.”

The yoga instructor, 36, came under fire on Sunday, December 27, after a viral Twitter thread claimed that she has been faking her Spanish accent for a “decade.” Baldwin responded to the comments in an Instagram video on Sunday, and clarified her heritage. “I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain,” she explained.

The insider also told Us Weekly that Baldwin “just wants to be treated fairly and wants people to know that she’s not lying about her identity.”

Days after the Twitter thread initially went viral, Baldwin — who has been married to actor Alec Baldwin since June 2012 — shared her side of the story during a tell-all interview with The New York Times published on Wednesday, December 30.

“Today we have an opportunity to clarify for people who have been confused — and have been confused in some ways by people misrepresenting me,” she told the newspaper. “The things I have shared about myself are very clear. I was born in Boston. I spent time in Boston and in Spain. My family now lives in Spain. I moved to New York when I was 19 years old and I have lived here ever since. For me, I feel like I have spent 10 years sharing that story over and over again. And now it seems like it’s not enough.”