Alec Baldwin Defends Wife Hilaria Following Accent Drama: ‘People Feel That They Can Say Anything’ 'People feel that they can say anything,' the actor claimed.

Speaking out! Alec Baldwin came to his wife Hilaria Baldwin‘s defense on Sunday, December 27, following accusations that she faked her Spanish accent.

“We live in a world now where we’re hidden behind the anonymity of social media. People feel that they can say anything … They say things, no profile picture very often, sometimes yes, no identifying features there, hidden behind the anonymity of social media, they want to just shoot it all over you and spray it all over you, their venom and their hate,” the actor, 62, said in an eight-minute IGTV video. “There’s things that have been said lately about people that I love, that I care about deeply, which are ridiculous.”

The 30 Rock star’s response came hours after Hilaria’s name trended on Twitter. In a lengthy thread, social media users claimed she was faking her Spanish accent, and shared multiple videos in which Hilaria had an accent and other clips in which she didn’t. “You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person,” one of the tweets read.

Hilaria has since spoken out and explained that there’s “some stuff that needs to be clarified” when it comes to her heritage.

“I’ve seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture. This is something I take very seriously, and for those who are asking — I’ll reiterate my story, as I’ve done many times before,” she wrote on Instagram. “I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA. We celebrate both cultures in our home — Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised. This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I’m very proud of it.”

She also addressed the accent and said, “It’s not something I’m playing at … I want that to be very, very clear.”

Alec’s eldest daughter, Ireland Baldwin, also came to Hilaria’s defense calling her “an incredible mom and an inspiration” in an Instagram comment. The mom of five told fans she would be taking a break from social media “for a long time” following the drama.

