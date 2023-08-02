'God is so Good': Lizzo's Dance Captain Breaks Silence After Being Accused of Preaching Christianity in Explosive Lawsuit

"Even if you don't love him, he loves you. Glory to God. I just wanted to remind you that he is love, he is true, he is the light, he is the first and the last, and all things work together for those that are called according to his purpose. I feel so blessed, I feel so thankful, I feel so full of joy," she continued.

The dance professional told her followers that she "had such an amazing time on tour with amazing people" after Lizzo's Special wrapped on July 30 in Japan. "I hope you're smiling and you feel joy no matter where you're at or what you're going through, because, I'm telling you, God loves you."

Quigley worked closely with Lizzo on her reality competition series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which showed the chart-topping performer on the hunt for a new group of backup dancers who'd accompany her on her upcoming tour.