'God is so Good': Lizzo's Dance Captain Breaks Silence After Being Accused of Preaching Christianity in Explosive Lawsuit
Lizzo's dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, broke her silence in a newly released video after being accused of religious harassment and preaching Christianity in a bombshell lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Quigley took to Instagram with a faith-driven message following the allegations made against her in a filing submitted by three of Lizzo's former dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, alleging that Quigley "took every opportunity to proselytize" about her religion "to any and all in her presence regardless of protestations."
According to their attorney, Ron Zambrano, "The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly."
Quigley did not confirm or deny any of the shocking claims — instead, she focused on sharing a statement about remaining strong through adversity.
"I just wanted to get on here quick and say God is so, so good. God loves you so, so, so, so, so, so much no matter what you're going through," Quigley said.
"Even if you don't love him, he loves you. Glory to God. I just wanted to remind you that he is love, he is true, he is the light, he is the first and the last, and all things work together for those that are called according to his purpose. I feel so blessed, I feel so thankful, I feel so full of joy," she continued.
The dance professional told her followers that she "had such an amazing time on tour with amazing people" after Lizzo's Special wrapped on July 30 in Japan. "I hope you're smiling and you feel joy no matter where you're at or what you're going through, because, I'm telling you, God loves you."
Quigley worked closely with Lizzo on her reality competition series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which showed the chart-topping performer on the hunt for a new group of backup dancers who'd accompany her on her upcoming tour.
Davis and Williams met Lizzo in March 2021 while preparing to be contestants on her reality TV show. As for Rodriguez, she joined in May of that year after being booked to perform in Lizzo's Rumors music video and continued as part of the dance team.
In the complaint, Lizzo, her production company, and Quigley were listed as defendants. The plaintiffs claimed Lizzo fostered a hostile work environment, allegedly commented on their weight, and pressured one dancer to touch a nude performer in a strip club.
Dancer Courtney Hollinquest has since thrown her name in the mix, writing, "This was very much my experience in my time there" working with the Truth Hurts hitmaker. Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison also claimed she walked away from a documentary on Lizzo in 2019 "after about two weeks."
"I was treated with such disrespect by her. I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered, and unkind she is," the director alleged.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Lizzo.