Lizzo Hires Charlie Sheen and Bill Cosby's High-Powered Attorney to Fight Legal Battle Against Ex-Dancers
Lizzo is prepared to fight three former dancers who sued her for alleged sexual harassment, claiming the singer created a hostile and oversexualized work environment. RadarOnline.com has learned she's brought in the big guns for her legal battle, hiring the same attorney who's helped Charlie Sheen, Bill Cosby, Ricky Martin, and more Hollywood men in crisis.
Lizzo hired bigwig attorney Marty Singer as her legal representative. The legal eagle has represented several A-listers beyond the ones listed above in court.
Singer's elite clientele has also included: Steven Seagal, Eddie Murphy, Nicolas Cage, Stevie Wonder, Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis, Magic Johnson, Paula Abdul, Scarlett Johansson — the list goes on and on.
Before Lizzo, his most recent client was Jonah Hill.
Singer addressed the accusations against the About Damn Time songstress on Thursday after a video of one of the accusers praising Lizzo went viral.
In April, plaintiff Arianna Davis went on camera to gush over Lizzo and her experience working with the superstar. It's important to note that this footage was shot after the alleged incidents in the lawsuit reportedly took place.
"It's been so amazing and such a beautiful journey. I look up to her so much. I just want to follow in her footsteps, and I just want to share that with the Queen Lizzo herself," Davis said on camera.
Singer believes the video is inconsistent with the claims.
"These do not sound like the words of someone who was harassed or discriminated against by someone they described as 'THE QUEEN,'" Singer told TMZ. "They say that a picture is worth a thousand words and here a video shows that there are no legitimate claims in this lawsuit. We are confident that Lizzo will be completely vindicated in this matter."
Davis already responded to the viral video, firing back at Singer through her attorney.
“Of course, I wasn’t going to say anything negative about the camp while I was still in it. Right up until the last minute, I didn’t realize how bad it was and how much I was being taken advantage of. I just genuinely wanted to save my job. This video further explains how much I was trying to please Lizzo. But it was such a toxic work environment because throughout all the abuse, I was still trying to please her and make her think that I was good enough. This video was done before the bulk of our allegations occurred, and this was just me grasping at straws and my last attempt to make her see how committed I was to being loyal to her and her camp," she told RadarOnline.com on Thursday.
In legal documents, Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez are suing Lizzo — whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson — her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT), and Shirlene Quigley, captain of her dance team, claiming they were forced to endure sexual and religious harassment as well as unacceptable mistreatment behind the scenes.
They also alleged they were shamed for gaining weight, which they said, "seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly."
"Privately, she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing," their attorney, Ron Zambrano, said in a statement.
They alleged that Davis was put on the spot, and given "the impression that she needed to explain her weight gain and disclose intimate personal details about her life in order to keep her job."
In the lawsuit, the dancers also claimed that Lizzo's dance captain subjected them to her religion at every turn.
"Ms. Quigley was not only vocal about her religious belief but took every opportunity to proselytize to any and all in her presence regardless of protestations," the docs state.
They detailed an alleged incident at a club in Amsterdam's Red Light District, "known for its abundance of sex theaters, sex shops, and clubs and bars where nudity is on full display," in which the dancers claimed Lizzo pressured Davis to "touch the breasts of one of the nude women performing at the club."
Lizzo responded to the lawsuit, calling the accusations "as unbelievable as they sound."