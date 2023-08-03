Lizzo Hires Charlie Sheen and Bill Cosby's High-Powered Attorney to Fight Legal Battle Against Ex-Dancers

Lizzo is prepared to fight three former dancers who sued her for alleged sexual harassment, claiming the singer created a hostile and oversexualized work environment. RadarOnline.com has learned she's brought in the big guns for her legal battle, hiring the same attorney who's helped Charlie Sheen , Bill Cosby , Ricky Martin , and more Hollywood men in crisis.

In April, plaintiff Arianna Davis went on camera to gush over Lizzo and her experience working with the superstar. It's important to note that this footage was shot after the alleged incidents in the lawsuit reportedly took place.

"It's been so amazing and such a beautiful journey. I look up to her so much. I just want to follow in her footsteps, and I just want to share that with the Queen Lizzo herself," Davis said on camera.

"These do not sound like the words of someone who was harassed or discriminated against by someone they described as 'THE QUEEN,'" Singer told TMZ . "They say that a picture is worth a thousand words and here a video shows that there are no legitimate claims in this lawsuit. We are confident that Lizzo will be completely vindicated in this matter."

Davis already responded to the viral video, firing back at Singer through her attorney.

“Of course, I wasn’t going to say anything negative about the camp while I was still in it. Right up until the last minute, I didn’t realize how bad it was and how much I was being taken advantage of. I just genuinely wanted to save my job. This video further explains how much I was trying to please Lizzo. But it was such a toxic work environment because throughout all the abuse, I was still trying to please her and make her think that I was good enough. This video was done before the bulk of our allegations occurred, and this was just me grasping at straws and my last attempt to make her see how committed I was to being loyal to her and her camp," she told RadarOnline.com on Thursday.