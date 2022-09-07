Your tip
'Persecuted & Harassed': Ricky Martin Fires Back At Nephew's Sexual Abuse Claims With Explosive $20 MILLION Lawsuit

Sep. 7 2022, Published 6:48 p.m. ET

Ricky Martin is looking for a hefty payout — no less than $20 million — after his nephew came forward with bombshell sexual abuse claims, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Livin' La Vida Loca singer filed a lawsuit against Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, submitting the court docs on Wednesday in San Juan.

Martin demanded to be paid over the jaw-dropping allegations, stating that it cost him lucrative business deals and tarnished his reputation.

The Puerto Rican songwriter said he's been "persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked and extorted by a maladjusted person," referring to Sanchez in his explosive filing.

RadarOnline.com previously discovered that Martin's nephew accused the entertainer of incest, claiming he was physically and psychologically abusive during their alleged seven-month relationship.

Sanchez said Martin didn't take it well after he broke it off, all of which Martin denied.

The nephew went as far as to file a restraining order, which was later withdrawn.

This story is developing ...

