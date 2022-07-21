Ricky Martin Wins Court Battle Against Nephew Following Disturbing Incest & Harassment Claims
Ricky Martin has come out victorious in his battle against his nephew, who accused the superstar of harassing him following a torrid affair. Radar can confirm that Martin's 21-year-old nephew withdrew the allegations; therefore, the judge has dropped the temporary restraining order against the singer.
Martin's attorneys, Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila and Harry Massanet Pastrana, tell RadarOnline.com, "Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter."
They continue, "The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”
Martin, who is currently working on an Apple TV project, was set to testify. We've learned he showed up to court via Zoom.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the She Bangs singer was accused of domestic violence stemming from an alleged seven-month relationship with his nephew. Martin denied the allegations right out of the gate, including their alleged romance.
Martin's nephew accused the entertainer of being physically and psychologically abusive during their alleged relationship. He claimed that the singer didn't handle it well after he broke off their reported romance.
Following the breakup, Martin's nephew accused him of showing up at his home and continuously calling him. The judge slapped the singer with a temporary restraining order last week.
Puerto Rican law takes incest very seriously. Martin could have faced 50 years behind bars if he was found guilty of the disturbing accusations against him.