Producers On Ricky Martin's Apple TV Project 'Scrambling' In Wake Of Nephew's Incest Allegations

The She Bangs singer is being accused of domestic violence stemming from an alleged seven-month relationship with his nephew. Martin denies the allegations, including their alleged romance.

His attorney, Marty Singer, told RadarOnline.com, "Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been - and would never be - involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”