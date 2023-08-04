'The Cat Is Out of the Bag': Lawyer for Lizzo's Former Dancers Says More Tipsters Have Called His Office With Claims About Singer
A lawyer representing a trio of Lizzo's former dancers said he's received additional calls about the singer after they filed a bombshell lawsuit claiming she allegedly fostered "a hostile, abusive work environment" and made the "conditions intolerable."
Ron Zambrano spoke out on behalf of clients Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez on Thursday, explaining they should be heard because this is their "truth," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Zambrano admitted to Newsmax host Chris Cuomo that he had his own suspicions when the dancers approached him with their claims against the powerhouse performer, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT), and dance captain Shirlene Quigley, but after hearing their stories, he believed them.
"Now that this is out, the cat is out of the bag, people are coming forward and going 'you know what, I went through that,'" he explained.
Dancer Courtney Hollinquest recently took to her Instagram Stories and shared a headline about the trio's accusations they were weight-shamed and pressured at a strip club, claiming "this was very much my experience in my time there."
Director Sophia Nahli Allison joined those who spoke out against the Good as Hell hitmaker, revealing she "walked away" from directing a documentary about her due to allegedly being "treated with such disrespect by [Lizzo]."
"There is people calling my office going, 'you know what, behind closed doors this is how Lizzo is,'" Zambrano said.
During the interview, Cuomo brought up a newly surfaced video tape showing Davis saying that working with Lizzo had "been so amazing and such a beautiful journey."
Cuomo said it cast doubt on their claims, adding, "She doesn't seem harassed."
"That was done before most of the allegations in the complaint," Zambrano replied. "That was an audition tape to get on the second season of the show on Amazon. Nothing happened that was in the complaint before that video was done."
On Thursday, Lizzo broke her silence in a statement, denying the allegations. "These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing," the About Damn Time songstress wrote. "My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized."
"Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed," she continued. "These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."
"I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days," the pop star wrote. "I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not."
Zambrano touched on her statement during his appearance, claiming she is just as much at fault as the others. "She allowed this environment to exist."
"Her statement today talks about her being a very sexual person, basically saying if you want to be around me you have to deal with it," he said. "But you are not supposed to deal with it in a workplace, and that is the problem."