'The Cat Is Out of the Bag': Lawyer for Lizzo's Former Dancers Says More Tipsters Have Called His Office With Claims About Singer

On Thursday, Lizzo broke her silence in a statement, denying the allegations. "These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing," the About Damn Time songstress wrote. "My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized."

"Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed," she continued. "These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

"I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days," the pop star wrote. "I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not."

