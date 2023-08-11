Lizzo Dropped From Super Bowl LVII Halftime Consideration After Being Sued by Dancers as Her Team Scrambles to 'Save Sinking Ship'

"Talks of Lizzo being a part of the Halftime festivities, or performing the National Anthem, are dead now that she is surrounded by scandal," an NFL insider revealed.

According to the Daily Mail's source, Lizzo was one of the frontrunners in the long line of possible Super Bowl performers — but the organization allegedly decided to take her name out of the mix after she was accused of creating a hostile and overly sexual work environment by her former dancers. She was also accused of weight-shaming them.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Lizzo for comment.