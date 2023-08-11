Lizzo Dropped From Super Bowl LVII Halftime Consideration After Being Sued by Dancers as Her Team Scrambles to 'Save Sinking Ship'
Lizzo's career appears to be hanging by a thread. The About Damn Time rapper has reportedly been dropped from Super Bowl LVII's Halftime Show consideration after being sued by three of her ex-dancers for alleged sexual harassment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Talks of Lizzo being a part of the Halftime festivities, or performing the National Anthem, are dead now that she is surrounded by scandal," an NFL insider revealed.
According to the Daily Mail's source, Lizzo was one of the frontrunners in the long line of possible Super Bowl performers — but the organization allegedly decided to take her name out of the mix after she was accused of creating a hostile and overly sexual work environment by her former dancers. She was also accused of weight-shaming them.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Lizzo for comment.
In the wake of the bombshell lawsuit, her team is allegedly in crisis mode and "desperately trying to come up with a strategy to save her sinking ship."
"As Lizzo is removed from the potential line-up at this year's Super Bowl, which is taking place in Las Vegas in February 2024, her team is facing a desperate struggle to salvage her career and reputation," the insider alleged.
A music industry source said salvaging Lizzo's career might be more challenging than her team thinks.
"It is becoming more and more difficult with more people coming forth accusing her of extremely inappropriate acts," the source told the outlet.
The insider shared that it's a lose-lose situation for the four-time Grammy winner.
"Lizzo has raked in a massive amount of money but her minute is pretty much up it seems and no one knows if she will be able to recover from this.
"If she speaks out, her statements are shredded. If she stays quiet, she is called a coward. Either way, it does not appear at this moment that she can recover from this," the person spilled.
- Lizzo's Fault? Jay-Z's 'Made in America' Festival Abruptly Canceled Days After Bombshell Lawsuit Filed Against Headlining Singer
- 'The Cat Is Out of the Bag': Lawyer for Lizzo's Former Dancers Says More Tipsters Have Called His Office With Claims About Singer
- Lizzo Hires Charlie Sheen and Bill Cosby's High-Powered Attorney to Fight Legal Battle Against Ex-Dancers
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Truth Hurts singer is repaired to fight in her legal battle, hiring Marty Singer, a high-powered attorney who's helped Charlie Sheen, Bill Cosby, Ricky Martin, and more Hollywood men in crisis, to represent her.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
After the lawsuit, filed by Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, was made public, Lizzo denied the accusations.
"These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed,” she said in part.
The alleged shot at the Super Bowl wasn't the only performance Lizzo missed out on. She was set to headline Jay-Z's Made in America festival in September, but it was abruptly canceled “due to severe circumstances" after the lawsuit.