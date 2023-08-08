Lizzo's Fault? Jay-Z's 'Made in America' Festival Abruptly Canceled Days After Bombshell Lawsuit Filed Against Headlining Singer
Jay Z’s Made in America festival – which was scheduled for September and was set to have Lizzo headline – was abruptly canceled this week, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The sudden cancellation came just days after Lizzo was sued for harassment by a number of her former dancers.
Although it is unclear whether the festival’s cancellation and the newly filed lawsuit against Lizzo are connected, the event’s promoters took to social media on Tuesday to announce that the event will not take place this year.
According to the Made in America organizers, the festival – which was scheduled for September 2 and 3 in Philadelphia – had to be canceled “due to severe circumstances.”
“Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made in America festival will no longer be taking place,” the organizers announced on Tuesday. “This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation.”
“Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concertgoers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience,” the statement continued.
“We look forward to returning to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of Philadelphia in 2024.”
Lizzo and SZA were scheduled to headline the event next month alongside other performers such as Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Latto, Coi Leray, Doechii, Mas, and Cam'ron.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the event’s sudden cancellation happened to come one week after three of Lizzo’s former dancers sued the 35-year-old Grammy-winning rapper for alleged harassment and for creating a hostile work environment.
According to the bombshell lawsuit, former dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez accused Lizzo of harassment based on sex, religion, race, and disability.
- 'The Cat Is Out of the Bag': Lawyer for Lizzo's Former Dancers Says More Tipsters Have Called His Office With Claims About Singer
- Lizzo Hires Charlie Sheen and Bill Cosby's High-Powered Attorney to Fight Legal Battle Against Ex-Dancers
- ‘I Am Not the Villain’: Lizzo Fires Back at Ex-backup Dancers Suing for Alleged Sexual Harassment, Denies Body Shaming
The three plaintiffs also claimed they were “coerced” into touching nude performers at an Amsterdam strip club following a show in the city in late February. Similar incidents allegedly took place in Paris.
“LIZZO began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers' vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers' vaginas,” the lawsuit read.
Meanwhile, Lizzo has since fired back at the dancers and insisted that she is “not the villain.” The About Damn Time singer also denied the shocking allegations against her.
"These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” Lizzo wrote last week. “My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”
"I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days,” she continued.
“I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.”
Lizzo hired Marty Singer – the same high-powered lawyer who represented Charlie Sheen and Bill Cosby – to represent her in the legal battle against her former dancers.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.