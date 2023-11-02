Dancers Suing Lizzo Demand They Be Allowed to Grill Singer’s Witnesses Who Refute Toxic Workplace Claims

Earlier this year, Davis, Rodriguez, and Williams sued Lizzo and her dancer captain Shirlene Quigley. In the suit, the dancers, who worked for the singer from 2021 to 2023, said they were forced to resign due to the working conditions.

The three accused Lizzo of forcing them to attend explicit shows in Amsterdam and Paris. The dancers claimed the entertainer told them to touch the nude performers.

In addition, they detailed several instances where they claimed Lizzo was a terror during practices.