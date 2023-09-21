Court Bombshell: Lizzo Hit With Another Lawsuit, Ex-Employee Says Singer's Team Member Called Black Women 'Useless'
Lizzo is facing yet another bombshell lawsuit from a former tour wardrobe designer who claims she endured bullying, harassment and racial discrimination, with a rep for the singer denouncing the allegations as nothing more than salacious gossip.
RadarOnline.com has learned the chart-topping performer will now weather another legal battle after the ex-staffer revealed to be plaintiff Asha Daniels filed the docs in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday.
As we previously reported, three of her former tour dancers are suing Lizzo and others over claims of weight-shaming and pressuring them to engage in sexually explicit acts at shows, which she denied.
The new lawsuit emerged on the same day Lizzo (real name: Melissa Viviane Jefferson) was set to receive the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award presented by the Black Music Action Coalition.
Daniels stated that she was hired by a member of Lizzo's team — Amanda Nomura — to join the singer's 2023 tour as a wardrobe specialist to handle alterations and repairs.
Nomura was named as a defendant, as well as Lizzo, her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc., and her tour manager, Carlina Gugliotta.
Daniels was fired after she complained about Nomura, she claimed.
According to the complaint, Daniels was subjected to a sexually-charged work environment and would hear "racist and fatphobic comments from Nomura" while witnessing her "mock both Lizzo and Lizzo's background dancers on multiple occasions."
"There was a group chat of over 30+ people from the BGBT team, which included Lizzo tour management and Plaintiff," the filing stated. "In the group message, a backstage manager sent a photo graphically depicting male genitalia."
During her employment, she claimed to have seen Nomura and other supervisors "discussing hiring sex workers for lewd acts, attending sex shows, and buying hard drugs" during their stop in Amsterdam.
Daniels also alleged her work hours were brutal, having often been forced to endure 20-hour-days all week in addition to being frequently denied breaks.
The plaintiff claimed that she told Gugliotta that "Black dancers were being mocked, objectified, and denied accommodations by the stage crew and Nomura," but apparently nothing was done despite word seemingly getting back to Lizzo.
As a result of her alleged mistreatment, Daniels said she suffered "constant anxiety and panic attacks," as well as migraines, brain fog, and fatigue.
In response, a spox for Lizzo issued a statement and pointed out the timing.
"As Lizzo receives a Humanitarian Award tonight from the Black Music Action Coalition for the incredible charitable work she has done to lift up all people, an ambulance-chasing lawyer tries to sully this honor by recruiting someone to file a bogus, absurd publicity-stunt lawsuit who, wait for it, never actually met or even spoke with Lizzo," Stefan Friedman stated.
"We will pay this as much attention as it deserves. None."