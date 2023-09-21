Court Bombshell: Lizzo Hit With Another Lawsuit, Ex-Employee Says Singer's Team Member Called Black Women 'Useless'

As we previously reported, three of her former tour dancers are suing Lizzo and others over claims of weight-shaming and pressuring them to engage in sexually explicit acts at shows, which she denied.

The new lawsuit emerged on the same day Lizzo (real name: Melissa Viviane Jefferson) was set to receive the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award presented by the Black Music Action Coalition.

Daniels stated that she was hired by a member of Lizzo's team — Amanda Nomura — to join the singer's 2023 tour as a wardrobe specialist to handle alterations and repairs.