Lizzo’s Dance Captain Demands Ex-Dancers’ Lawsuit Accusing Her Of Grilling Woman About Being a Virgin Be Thrown Out

As we previously reported, earlier this year, Lizzo’s dancers Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez and Crystal Williams sued the musician and Quigley for an alleged hostile work environment.

The dancers said they worked for Lizzo from 2021 to 2023. The trio said they were unjustly fired or forced to resign to due to working conditions.

In the lawsuit, the women claimed Lizzo forced them to attend nude shows in Amsterdam and Paris. While at the show, Lizzo allegedly pressured the dancers to touch the performers.