Bill Clinton Allegedly Threatened Vanity Fair Staff Not to Write About 'His Good Friend' Jeffrey Epstein
Bill Clinton allegedly marched into Vanity Fair's office and "threatened" staff not to write any articles about "his good friend" Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking allegations, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The accusations were made by Epstein and Prince Andrew's accuser, Virginia Roberts-Giuffre, in uncovered documents made public on Thursday.
Giuffre made the allegations in an email from May 2011, in which she discussed an interview to promote her planned tell-all book.
She claimed Clinton "walked into VF and threatened them not to write sex-trafficking articles about his good friend JE," she said in the email, according to Daily Mail.
However, a spokesperson for Vanity Fair's then-editor, Graydon Carter, denied the claims.
"This categorically did not happen," the representative told The Telegraph.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Clinton's rep for comment.
While there's no evidence to support Giuffre's claims about Clinton, Epstein allegedly stopped Vanity Fair from publishing its interview with his accusers, sisters Maria and Annie Farmer.
Journalist Vicky Ward — who conducted the interview — made the claims in her 2022 podcast, years after Epstein killed himself in his cell ahead of his sex trafficking trial.
"I have reports here about you, your husband - I have everything under the sun that was sent to me by people who want to be helpful," she said about Epstein's alleged threats.
But Vanity Fair said the abuse allegations weren't included in the 2003 piece because they didn't meet its legal standards and were included too late.
Giuffre's email was part of another trove of documents released on Thursday from her 2015 defamation case against Epstein's former lover and right-hand woman Ghislaine Maxwell, who's serving a 20-year prison sentence for grooming and recruiting young women for Jeffrey and his rich pals to allegedly sexually abuse.
Maxwell has denied the allegations and vowed to fight her conviction.
Clinton was among the highly-anticipated list of individuals named in the previously sealed documents, linking more than 150 people to the disgraced financier.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Clinton's name appeared at least 73 times throughout the 934 pages of just-released documents, including in Johanna Sjoberg's deposition.
Sjoberg claimed that "Jeffrey told her 'Clinton likes them young,' referring to girls." Despite being named in the documents, Clinton has not been implicated in any illegal activity. The ex-president claimed he did not know about Epstein's sex crimes in 2019.
A spokesperson for the Clinton Foundation insisted at the time that Clinton "knew nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to... or those with which he has recently been charged," adding he had "not spoken with Epstein in "well over a decade."