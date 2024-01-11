Zac Efron's Friends Fear He's Struggling in the Spotlight After Displaying Bizarre Behavior: Report
Pals of actor Zac Efron allegedly fret the Hairspray heartthrob is going off the rails, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"There's a growing concern about Zac's erratic behavior, prompting worries he may be struggling with being in the spotlight once again," whispered one source.
"The change in his demeanor backstage is noticeable, with the vibrant sparkle in his eyes replaced by a blank stare," the insider spilled to the National Enquirer.
Sources said such odd moves as wearing sunglasses on morning TV have sparked fears Zac is ripe for the substance abuse problems that once plagued him.
"The fear is he isn't ready to be thrust back into the ugly world of fame," blabbed a buddy.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Efron's rep for comment.
Efron went to rehab in 2013 for alcohol and cocaine addiction. He opened up about overcoming the struggle to The Hollywood Reporter.
“It’s a never-ending struggle,” the actor said in 2014. “I was drinking a lot, way too much.”
He admitted he was "burnt out" after his High School Musical days.
“I had done films back-to-back-to-back. I was burnt out,” Efron explained. “There was something lacking, some sort of hole that I couldn’t really fill up. I was just so deep into my work, it was really the only thing I had.”
Despite the struggle, Efron said he wouldn't take his actions back.
“I mean, you’re in your 20s, single, going through life in Hollywood, you know?” he stated. “Everything is thrown at you. I wouldn’t take anything back; I needed to learn everything I did.”
The Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile credited his recovery to Alcoholics Anonymous and therapy.
“I just started going, and I think it’s changed my life,” Efron disclosed in the interview. “I’m much more comfortable in my own skin. Things are so much easier now.”
But recently, Efron's strange behavior has caught attention — most noticeably when he wore sunglasses on The Today Show while promoting his latest project The Iron Claw. Many fans questioned if he was covering up a possible plastic surgery gone wrong.
Efron tried to clear up the rumors, addressing the strange fashion choice.
“I feel weird being in shades! I just have a bit of an eye infection” he admitted. “But I really wanted to be here. It's such a good movie, and I want to come see you guys and tell everyone about it.”