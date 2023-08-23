Career Crisis: Zac Efron ‘Crushed’ After Network Pulls His Show After Only 2 Episodes
Former teen heartthrob Zac Efron’s travel show has come to a screaming half after two episodes on network television which has left the star was a damaged ego, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a major blow to his career and self-esteem, the 35-year-old High School Musical alum saw his adventure travelogue, Down to Earth with Zac Efron, pulled from The CW because of a stunning lack of interest!
The second episode drew 232,000 viewers — the second lowest ever recorded by the network which features such original shows as Nancy Drew and Family Law.
“To find out so few people were interested was crushing,” said a pa to the National Enquirer. “He’s taking it really hard.”
In the series, which debuted on the web, Zac travels to exotic locales to focus on environmental and energy issues while satisfying his personal wanderlust.
“That is the biggest blow about getting canceled — Zac enjoyed traveling on someone else’s dime,” said a friend.
The first season of the series premiered on Netflix in 2020. A second season was filmed and aired in November 2022. The CW licensed the show as it attempted to rebrand itself.
The harsh reality is Zac’s career is on life support after tanking in the 2019 Ted Bundy flick, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile — and he hasn’t had a hit since 2014’s Neighbors, which was a starring gig for Seth Rogen!
He’ll next show up in the wrestling biopic The Iron Claw — but sources spilled that if it’s not a hit, Zac could be down for the count.
On top of his career being at a low, in 2021, the actor dealt with his ex-girlfriend Sarah Bro speaking out about their time together.
The 25-year-old Danish swimmer, who dated the actor in 2019, spilled all on a podcast.
Sarah said the two dated for several months and she often visited the actor in the US. She claimed the relationship “really scared me” and said it was an emotional rollercoaster throughout.
Sarah said she moved in with Zac and then learned he was dealing with alleged mental health issues. "He has never laid a hand on me, but I think - because I've been an elite swimmer, I've been used to being shouted at a lot - and that's something I can not do now. He shouted a lot when he got angry and it made me really scared and I wanted to avoid that. But I think most of all, it was my own inner feeling that I had to fix this,” she revealed.
Zac never responded to Sarah’s allegations.