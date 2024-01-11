Jonathan Majors Defends Mentions of Martin Luther King Jr.'s Widow After Assault Trial, Has 'Utmost Respect' for Coretta

Majors, 34, notably brought up Coretta before and after his trial stemming from an incident involving former partner Grace Jabbari, for which he was found guilty of assault and harassment.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Majors was convicted of two charges in a split verdict: misdemeanor assault in the third degree, recklessly causing physical injury, as well as harassment in the second degree.

"It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her," a statement shared via his defense lawyer read. "We are grateful for that."