Vladimir Putin Plans to Transform Infamous Gulags Into Holiday Hotspots as Sanctions Devastate Russia's Tourism Economy: Report
Vladimir Putin has plans to transform infamous Russian gulags into holiday hotspots as Western sanctions continue to devastate the country’s economy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In an interesting development to come nearly two years after Putin invaded Ukraine in February 2022, sources close to the Kremlin claimed that the tyrant hopes to improve Russia’s tourism economy with several new holiday hotspots and ski resorts.
According to Daily Star, Putin plans to transform the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky – a former gulag in the Russian Far East – into a 2,000-room luxury ski resort dubbed The Three Volcanoes.
It would reportedly take an 8 ½ hour plane ride from Moscow to reach the new resort, and Putin’s cronies touted The Three Volcanoes resort as "active, adventure-filled tourism amidst wild nature."
Meanwhile, Putin reportedly threatened to send dissenting soldiers to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky as recently as October 2023 – creating skepticism regarding the actual existence of the alleged holiday hotspot.
"Those who left the country and committed despicable acts, wishing victory to the bloody Nazi Kyiv regime, should realize that no one is waiting for them here,” Russian politician Vyacheslav Volodin said in October.
“But if they do come back, then Magadan will be provided for them,” he added.
Magadan is reportedly the infamous Russian gulag located in the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. One Russian source described the Magadan as "the pole of cold and cruelty.”
"This year, outdoor enthusiasts will be able to enjoy seven ski slopes and Kamchatka’s only chairlift,” Russia's state-run news agency advertised, in contrast.
Russia's state-run news agency also advertised The Three Volcanoes as having “nine ski centers in the region, with 27 ski trails totaling 380 kilometers."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s efforts to bring in more tourism to Russia come as Western sanctions continue to devastate Russia’s economy amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.
One of Putin’s billionaire allies predicted that Russia would be “broke” by 2024 due to the sanctions placed upon Moscow by the West because the despot invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
“The money will run out next year,” Oleg Deripaska said almost one year ago. “We need more freedom and competition.”
“[Putin needs to] stop dreaming about some special place for Russia in the world and go about its own business,” he added in March 2023.
Russia’s economy was found to be in such bad shape due to Western sanctions that Putin was forced to borrow $12 billion from the nation’s wealthiest investors in November 2022.
The billions were reportedly borrowed so Putin could continue funding the ongoing war effort in Ukraine.
“[Putin] has brought the country to the brink of disintegration and civil war,” one anti-Putin activist said after learning of Russia’s destroyed economy last year.