Jonathan Majors Suggests Race Played Part in Guilty Conviction During First Interview Since Domestic Violence Trial
Jonathan Majors suggested that his race played a part in his guilty conviction for domestic violence last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Majors, 34, was found guilty of assault and harassment against his ex-girlfriend in December, the disgraced Marvel star appeared for his first interview since the trial with ABC News on Monday.
According to Majors, his domestic violence arrest and trial would have proceeded differently if the roles were “reversed” and he was the one caught on video chasing his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, 31, down the streets of New York City.
"From my experience, from my point of view, a young Black man in any situation with anyone honestly, if the authorities get involved in any way, there's going to be conversation, conflict, trauma," he told ABC News Live host Linsey Davis during the network’s exclusive interview on Monday morning.
"If you watch those videos and you reverse that, and you saw a Black man chasing a young white girl down the street, screaming and crying, that man is going to be shot and killed in the streets of New York City," the Loki star continued.
"That Black man will feel that."
Meanwhile, Majors also admitted that the March 2023 altercation with Jabbari that led to his subsequent arrest and guilty conviction was “one of the biggest mistakes of [his] life.”
The disgraced Ant-Man star admitted that he “picked [Jabbari] up” to “put her back in the car” but denied twisting his then-girlfriend’s arm or causing several other injuries that Jabbari presented during the trial late last year.
"I pick her up, I put her back in the car. I'm trying to get rid of her,” he told Davis. “I'm trying to get away from her, as the video shows, you know?"
"Second biggest mistake of my life, I try to keep her in the car,” he continued. "She went to grab the phone. I held the phone. I pulled the phone back. She came on top of me, squeezed my face, and slapped me. That's all I remember.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Majors was ultimately found guilty of one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment in a Manhattan court on December 18, 2023.
He was also acquitted of one count of assault and one count of aggravated harassment due to a split verdict among the jurors.
The trial stemmed from an incident that transpired between Majors and Jabbari in New York City in March 2023. Jabbari reportedly grabbed the actor’s phone after he was caught texting another woman.
"It just felt like he was twisting my arm and my hand and trying to make me feel pain," Jabbari testified last month regarding what transpired after she grabbed Majors’s phone.
Video footage presented during the trial also showed Majors running away from Jabbari as she chased him through the streets of New York City.
The disgraced Creed III star was ultimately arrested after he returned home to his Manhattan apartment and found Jabbari unresponsive. He called 911 and the responding NYPD officers found that Jabbari had suffered a fractured finger and a cut to her ear.
Majors denied causing the injuries both during the trial and during his interview with ABC News. He also said that he does not know how his then-girlfriend sustained the injuries.
"I wish to god I knew. That would give clarity. That would give me some type of peace about it," the Lovecraft Country star said on Monday morning.
"I'm an athlete. I'm a sportsman. I know my body. I know how it moves. I know my strength, or lack thereof, you know?” he continued. “None of that was employed on her.”
Majors has since been dropped from several studios following the guilty domestic violence verdict against him – including Marvel Studios.
"It's like you work so hard for things,” he said regarding the aftermath of his guilty verdict. “And then, you know, it's done.”
Still, Majors expressed hope that he would one day be welcomed back to Hollywood despite his guilty conviction.
"Heck yeah, I do. I pray I do," the actor said. "But it's God's plan and God's timing."
Majors told Davis that he and his defense team plan to appeal the court’s guilty verdict. He is scheduled to be sentenced for the two guilty counts against him on February 6.