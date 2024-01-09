Fani Willis Accused of Having 'Improper' Romance With Attorney Hired to Prosecute Donald Trump
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been accused of having a romantic relationship with a top prosecutor in the case against Donald Trump. Mike Roman, who served on the embattled ex-president's 2020 reelection campaign team, made the allegations on Monday but failed to provide hard evidence to back up his claims, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the court papers, Roman's lawyer said “sources close” to Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade claimed the pair had an alleged “ongoing, personal and romantic relationship.”
“The instant Motion is not filed lightly. Nor is it being filed without considerable forethought, research or investigation,” the filing read, per The Hill.
Roman also claimed Willis and Wade went on “traditional vacation destinations” together, including the Caribbean and Napa Valley, and have been seen together “in and about the Atlanta area;" however, he provided no documentation of the alleged trips.
Sources alleged their reported relationship started before Trump's election interference case.
Willis' office hired Wade to help in the election interference case and was paid $654,000 in legal fees while working on the investigation, county records showed.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump and 18 of his associates were indicted in August 2023.
- Trump’s Lawyer Confronts 'Fox & Friends' Host Steve Doocy on-air Over Lack of Love for Ex-president: ‘I Got to Tell You’
- Woman Suing Rudy Giuliani Accusing Him Of Demanding Sexual Favors Struggling To Find A Lawyer
- Rudy Giuliani Demands His Alleged Affair With GOP Fundraiser Not Be Discussed by 'Ex-girlfriend' in $10 Million Battle
Roman is facing seven criminal charges, which his lawyer argued should be dismissed due to the alleged conflict of interest stemming from Willis and Wade's reported relationship. His attorney also wants Willis, Wade, and the Fulton County DA's office blocked from prosecuting the case.
Roman pled not guilty to the charges.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“Wade has personally and financially benefited from his personal relationship with Willis since he has received lucrative amounts under his continued contracts with Willis,” the documents alleged. “He will continue to be incentivized to prosecute this case based on his personal and financial motives, so he has acquired a unique and personal interest or stake in Mr. Roman’s continued prosecution. That is, he is motivated to prosecute Mr. Roman for as long as possible because he will continue to make exorbitant sums of money.”
“It is not our intention here to find ways to prosecute the prosecutor, but it must be brought to the attention of the Court that the actions of the two lead district attorneys in this case arguably constitute crimes under federal law,” the filing stated.