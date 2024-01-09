Jo Koy Admits It 'Hurt' After Critics Claimed His Golden Globe Jokes Fell Flat

"Well, I mean, I had fun, you know," he said in hindsight while appearing via video on GMA3: What You Need to Know. "It was a moment that I'll always remember. And, you know, that's a tough room. And it was a hard job. I'm not going to lie."

Anchor DeMarco Morgan stated that he was "proud" of Koy for navigating the role to the best of his abilities, especially under such short notice.

"What do you say to the critics who, you know, felt like some of the jokes fell flat? I mean, that is a lot of pressure in that room," Morgan asked.