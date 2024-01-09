Jo Koy Admits It 'Hurt' After Critics Claimed His Golden Globe Jokes Fell Flat
Comedian Jo Koy admitted that hosting the Golden Globes is not a gig for the faint of heart after some of his jokes got a less than positive reception on Sunday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The stand-up comic secured the role less than two weeks ago, revealing his "crash course" to prepare for the Jan. 7 ceremony was already a tall order before the big night arrived.
"Well, I mean, I had fun, you know," he said in hindsight while appearing via video on GMA3: What You Need to Know. "It was a moment that I'll always remember. And, you know, that's a tough room. And it was a hard job. I'm not going to lie."
Anchor DeMarco Morgan stated that he was "proud" of Koy for navigating the role to the best of his abilities, especially under such short notice.
"What do you say to the critics who, you know, felt like some of the jokes fell flat? I mean, that is a lot of pressure in that room," Morgan asked.
Koy confessed that he would be "lying" if he said it "doesn't hurt to see the judgment on social media, adding that hosting the Globes proved to be a "different" style from his usual comedy sets.
As for which jokes did not deliver, he said the "weird" quip about Taylor Swift was meant to be a dig at the NFL but instead perceived to pinpoint the Blank Space singer, which was not his intention.
Swift was spotted sipping her drink right after Koy told the unenthusiastic crowd, "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift."
Upon seeing the criticism sweeping the internet, several stars have spoken in support of Koy, including the ladies of The View.
Sara Haines, for one, said the celebs in the room should "get a sense of humor." Journalist Megyn Kelly argued that it was a "gentle swipe," stating that Swift should have laughed and shown she was a good sport.
Koy told the GMA3 anchors that it was a difficult gig to take on, but he was trying not to be too deflated over the pushback.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"I really, I really love the art of stand-up," he said. "You know, it was, it was cool that the opportunity came to me. And hosting is just, it is a beast."