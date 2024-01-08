2024 Golden Globes: Selena Gomez Denies Gossiping to Taylor Swift That Kylie Jenner Didn't Let BF Timothée Chalamet Take a Photo With Her
Selena Gomez was caught gossiping with her longtime pal Taylor Swift at the 81st Golden Globe Awards and lip-reading fans are convinced it had to do with a missed photo opportunity, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The biggest stars in Hollywood gathered for the glitzy event on Sunday, during which Selena went viral for a juicy conversation she was seen having with Taylor and Keleigh Sperry, actor Miles Teller's wife.
Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Selena was spilling tea to Taylor after approaching her table and embracing the pop star to keep the exchange between them. As Selena spoke, Taylor was taken by surprise as her eyes widened and her jaw dropped.
Keleigh chimed in at one point to ask, "With Timothée?" to which Selena nodded in approval. After the whispers between the trio, one widespread theory took over X, formerly Twitter, that Kylie Jenner supposedly prevented boyfriend Timotheé Chalamet from taking a picture with the Calm Down songstress.
However, insiders close to Selena quickly shut down the rumors.
Selena "never even saw or spoke" to the couple, one source told PEOPLE.
Timotheé and Selena previously worked together on the 2019 movie A Rainy Day In New York.
Kylie and Timothée appeared to be in great spirits during the star-studded ceremony held at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, proving they are still going strong while she showed him support on his big night. Timothée was nominated for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy for his new film Wonka.
The couple couldn't keep their hands or eyes off each other at the Golden Globes, even sharing a kiss.
"He is very supportive of her career and she of his," another source shared about their bond. "They both try to attend important events for each other."
"Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed and focused. Her family loves him."
The tipster said those feelings are mutual considering Timothée is "in awe of everything" that Kylie is doing with her life and "thinks she is an amazing mom" to her children, Stormi, 5, and son Aire Webster, 22 months, shared with ex Travis Scott.
Kylie and the rapper dated on and off between April 2017 and January 2023.