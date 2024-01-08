Your tip
2024 Golden Globes Fashion: Hollywood's Biggest Stars Hit the Red Carpet — PHOTOS

Stars dressed to impress for the 2024 Golden Globes.

Jan. 7 2024, Published 7:43 p.m. ET

Award show season is back with a bang. The biggest celebrities in Hollywood are gathering at the Beverly Hilton for this weekend's star-studded 2024 Golden Globes.

A-listers commanded the red carpet on Sunday, dressed to impress while stepping out for the glitzy affair honoring excellence in film and television.

The ceremony will be held in the venue's splashy international ballroom, where stars will descend after showing off their swanky and glamorous ensembles while greeting the press and fans lined up to see their favorite VIPs.

Comedian Jo Koy will be leading the ceremony, making history as the first Filipino-American to host the show.

Several of Tinseltown's elite will take the stage as presenters including singer Dua Lipa, actress Amanda Seyfried, film star Jared Leto, and box office sensation Natalie Portman — just to name a few.

Scroll through the gallery below to see red carpet photos from the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

Jeannie Mai

The former The Real co-host dazzled in a sequined Carolina Herrera gown with a pearl design.

golden globes red carpet photos
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA
Zuri Hall

The media correspondent wowed in a red-hot gown paired with a matching lip.

golden globes red carpet photos
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA
Selena Gomez

The "Calm Down" singer was a vision in a Giorgio Armani dress.

golden globe awards red carpet photos
Source: CHRIS CHEW/UPI/Newscom/The Mega Agency
Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley

The This Is Us actor and Blood & Treasure starlet looked picture-perfect while cozying up on the red carpet.

golden globe awards red carpet photos
Source: CHRIS CHEW/UPI/Newscom/The Mega Agency
Helen Mirren

The famed performer opted for a periwinkle gown paired with a dramatic coat featuring a splash of lilac.

golden globe awards red carpet photos
Source: CHRIS CHEW/UPI/Newscom/The Mega Agency
Hailee Steinfeld

The Pitch Perfect star turned heads in Prada with her baby pink dress and black gloves, channeling the late Audrey Hepburn.

golden globe awards red carpet photos
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA
Elle Fanning

The All the Bright Places actress modeled a vintage Pierre Balmain gown and stole the show.

golden globe awards red carpet photos
Source: CHRIS CHEW/UPI/Newscom/The Mega Agency
Julia Garner

Bombshell moment! The Inventing Anna star dared to bare in a silver gown with a plunging neckline.

golden globe awards red carpet photos
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA
Angela Bassett

Wearing an off-the-shoulder velvet gown, the beloved star dropped jaws before taking the stage.

golden globe awards red carpet photos
Source: CHRIS CHEW/UPI/Newscom/The Mega Agency
Mario Lopez

The former Saved by the Bell star was suave in a monochromatic suit.

golden globe awards red carpet photos
Source: CHRIS CHEW/UPI/Newscom/The Mega Agency
