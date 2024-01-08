2024 Golden Globes Fashion: Hollywood's Biggest Stars Hit the Red Carpet — PHOTOS

Award show season is back with a bang. The biggest celebrities in Hollywood are gathering at the Beverly Hilton for this weekend's star-studded 2024 Golden Globes.

A-listers commanded the red carpet on Sunday, dressed to impress while stepping out for the glitzy affair honoring excellence in film and television.

The ceremony will be held in the venue's splashy international ballroom, where stars will descend after showing off their swanky and glamorous ensembles while greeting the press and fans lined up to see their favorite VIPs.

Comedian Jo Koy will be leading the ceremony, making history as the first Filipino-American to host the show.

Several of Tinseltown's elite will take the stage as presenters including singer Dua Lipa, actress Amanda Seyfried, film star Jared Leto, and box office sensation Natalie Portman — just to name a few.

Scroll through the gallery below to see red carpet photos from the 81st Golden Globe Awards.