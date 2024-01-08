2024 Golden Globes Fashion: Hollywood's Biggest Stars Hit the Red Carpet — PHOTOS
Award show season is back with a bang. The biggest celebrities in Hollywood are gathering at the Beverly Hilton for this weekend's star-studded 2024 Golden Globes.
A-listers commanded the red carpet on Sunday, dressed to impress while stepping out for the glitzy affair honoring excellence in film and television.
The ceremony will be held in the venue's splashy international ballroom, where stars will descend after showing off their swanky and glamorous ensembles while greeting the press and fans lined up to see their favorite VIPs.
Comedian Jo Koy will be leading the ceremony, making history as the first Filipino-American to host the show.
Several of Tinseltown's elite will take the stage as presenters including singer Dua Lipa, actress Amanda Seyfried, film star Jared Leto, and box office sensation Natalie Portman — just to name a few.
Scroll through the gallery below to see red carpet photos from the 81st Golden Globe Awards.
Jeannie Mai
The former The Real co-host dazzled in a sequined Carolina Herrera gown with a pearl design.
Zuri Hall
The media correspondent wowed in a red-hot gown paired with a matching lip.
Selena Gomez
The "Calm Down" singer was a vision in a Giorgio Armani dress.
Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley
The This Is Us actor and Blood & Treasure starlet looked picture-perfect while cozying up on the red carpet.
Helen Mirren
The famed performer opted for a periwinkle gown paired with a dramatic coat featuring a splash of lilac.
Hailee Steinfeld
The Pitch Perfect star turned heads in Prada with her baby pink dress and black gloves, channeling the late Audrey Hepburn.
Elle Fanning
The All the Bright Places actress modeled a vintage Pierre Balmain gown and stole the show.
Julia Garner
Bombshell moment! The Inventing Anna star dared to bare in a silver gown with a plunging neckline.
Angela Bassett
Wearing an off-the-shoulder velvet gown, the beloved star dropped jaws before taking the stage.
Mario Lopez
The former Saved by the Bell star was suave in a monochromatic suit.