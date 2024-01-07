'Election Denier': House Speaker Mike Johnson Confronted Over Support for Texas Lawsuit to Overturn 2020 Election Results

Brennan asked Johnson if he recognized Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.

The house speaker answered, "President Biden was certified as the winner of the election, he took the oath of office, he’s been the president for three years."

"What the argument that we presented to the court — which is our only avenue to do so — was that the Constitution was clearly violated in the 2020 election," he continued to argue. "It’s Article Two, Section One, and anyone can Google it and read it for themselves.

"The system by which you choose electors to elect the president of the United States must be done by the individual states and the system must be ratified the state legislatures. That is language, plain language in the Constitution."