'Election Denier': House Speaker Mike Johnson Confronted Over Support for Texas Lawsuit to Overturn 2020 Election Results
House Speaker Mike Johnson's support for Donald Trump's attempt to overturn the 2020 election results was questioned during his conversation with CBS' Margaret Brennan.
The interview took place on Sunday's Face The Nation, where Brennan confronted Johnson about his endorsement of a Texas lawsuit that aimed to invalidate the election results in key battleground states.
Despite Johnson entertaining unfounded conspiracies about the election and defending Trump's denial of the outcome, Brennan made it clear that CBS editorial standards classified him as an "election denier."
Johnson quickly dismissed this notion and disagreed with Brennan's characterization.
"That's nonsense ... I've always been consistent on the record," Johnson scoffed. "Did you read the brief? Did you get a chance to read what we filed with the Supreme Court?"
Brennan asked Johnson if he recognized Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.
The house speaker answered, "President Biden was certified as the winner of the election, he took the oath of office, he’s been the president for three years."
"What the argument that we presented to the court — which is our only avenue to do so — was that the Constitution was clearly violated in the 2020 election," he continued to argue. "It’s Article Two, Section One, and anyone can Google it and read it for themselves.
"The system by which you choose electors to elect the president of the United States must be done by the individual states and the system must be ratified the state legislatures. That is language, plain language in the Constitution."
Despite President Biden's certification as the winner and his inauguration, Johnson maintained that the Constitution was violated leading up to the 2020 election. He pointed to changes in election laws made by states in response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johnson also took the opportunity to criticize House Republican Conference chairwoman Liz Cheney, claiming that she had considered signing on to the controversial amicus brief supporting the Texas lawsuit. Cheney later denied this allegation during her one-on-one interview with Brennan.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Johnson has been a vocal critic of President Biden and his policies.
The house speaker recently commented on Biden's actions on the border claiming that the White House needs to "wake up."
Johnson claimed that “seven million” illegal immigrants have snuck into the United States since Biden took office in January 2021, while “300 known terrorists” have also tried coming into the country via Mexico.
“The president should come to the border,” Johnson told Tapper on Wednesday. “What an idea that would be.”