House Speaker Mike Johnson Slams President Joe Biden Over 'Dangerous' Border Policy: 'The White House Needs to Wake Up'
House Speaker Mike Johnson trashed President Joe Biden this week over the White House’s current and “dangerous” border policies regarding Texas and Mexico, RadarOnline.com can report.
Johnson’s scathing remarks came on Wednesday as he and a group of more than 60 other House Republicans visited the Texas-Mexico border in Eagle Pass to push for stronger border policies.
The House Speaker appeared for an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper during the Eagle Pass visit, at which point Johnson proceeded to slam President Biden for not visiting the border.
Johnson claimed that “seven million” illegal immigrants have snuck into the United States since Biden took office in January 2021, while “300 known terrorists” have also tried coming into the country via Mexico.
“The president should come to the border,” Johnson told Tapper on Wednesday. “What an idea that would be.”
When The Lead host informed Johnson that Biden actually visited the border last year, Johnson claimed that that visit was nothing more than a “photo op.”
“He went for a photo op,” the House Speaker charged. “He should come and spend a couple of days like we have to be with the people here on the ground who are fighting this war on the border. That’s effectively what it is.”
“We have so many people – seven million people have come into the country since Biden walked into the Oval Office and that’s a low estimate,” Johnson continued. “Most people believe it may be twice as high.”
“We have nearly two million got-aways that we know about, not to mention those who evaded capture,” he added. “Over 300 known terrorists apprehended at the border trying to come in.”
“We don’t know how many evaded capture and detection, they’re in the country, potentially setting up terrorist cells everywhere.”
Tapper interrupted Johnson to clarify for his CNN viewers that “there aren’t hundreds of known terrorists getting into the country.”
“There are people whose identities have been flagged on a certain database,” the CNN host explained. “I just don’t want people out there thinking that, you know, 200 members of Hamas have flown into the country and we don’t even know about it. It’s a little bit more complicated.”
Johnson quickly returned to his talking points and continued to push for stronger policies at the southern border. He also continued to slam President Biden and the White House.
“These are dangerous people who are coming to the country, and we have hardened criminals who are coming from all these countries around the world,” the GOP lawmaker said. “They’re opening prisons and sending them here.”
“We saw it today. We know what’s happening,” Johnson added. “We’re talking to the people on the ground, so these are not Republican talking points.”
“This is reality, and the White House needs to wake up to it.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, House and Senate Republicans have pushed for stronger policies at the southern border ever since President Biden took office three years ago.
A significant foreign policy meeting was derailed last month when Senate Republicans injected the issues at the southern border into what was supposed to be a meeting about providing foreign aid to Israel and Ukraine.