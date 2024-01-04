Your tip
Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt 'Committed' to Long-distance Relationship After Fox News Star's Move to Florida: Sources

sean hannity ainsley earhardt committed relationship fox news florida
Source: MEGA

By:

Jan. 4 2024

Sean Hannity and girlfriend Ainsley Earhardt are “committed” to a long-distance relationship now that the primetime Fox News star has officially moved to Florida, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Source: MEGA

Hannity, 62, announced on Tuesday night that he had relocated to Palm Beach.

Sources close to the Fox News power couple insisted that Hannity and his Fox & Friends girlfriend were prepared to go the distance.

“Ainsley is envisioning their romantic reunions when she arrives on the West Palm Beach airport asphalt every weekend they can spare,” one insider close to Earhardt told Daily Mail on Wednesday.

Source: MEGA

Earhardt, 47, will reportedly remain in New York City to co-host "Fox & Friends."

Another source close to Hannity and Earhardt noted that the Fox News couple will likely see each other every weekend due to their different schedules.

Hannity will now host his primetime program Hannity from Florida every night while Earhardt will continue co-hosting Fox & Friends from NYC every morning.

“They had only seen each other on weekends given Ainsley lives in the city and Sean was on Long Island, so the only difference now is that they will be traveling by plane instead of a car back and forth to Long Island,” one source close to the pair said.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hannity announced that he had relocated to Florida on Tuesday during an episode of his iHeartRadio talk show.

MORE ON:
Sean Hannity
Source: MEGA

“Those two have always been in it for the long haul since they fell in love,” a friend of the couple said, “only now the haul will be a bit longer.”

The Hannity host cited a slew of reasons for the sudden move – including Florida’s GOP leadership, lower taxes, and lower crime rates.

“We are now beginning our first broadcast of my new home, and that is in the free state of Florida,” Hannity announced on Tuesday from his Palm Beach studio. “I am out. I am done.”

“It's obvious – this migration out of the deep blue states with high taxes, burdensome regulation, high crime, horrible school districts, is real,” he continued. “And if anything, I'm probably late and behind the curve and many others have made the move beforehand.”

“And there's not a single person that I know that made a move like this that is not happy that they made it,” Hannity added.

Source: MEGA

Hannity and Earhardt were first linked in April 2023.

The Hannity star and Fox & Friends co-host were first linked in April 2023 when Daily Mail published a series of photos showing Hannity and Earhardt together with Earhardt’s daughter, 7, in Palm Beach.

One friend close to the Fox News couple said that Hannity and Earhardt’s relationship was “not a surprise to anyone who knows them” and that the pair were “extremely happy and have been for a while.”

