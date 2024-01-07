Joe Biden Mocked After Jill Biden Had to Lead the President Off the Stage at January 6 Rally

The footage that circulated online was shared by RNC Research’s account and captured the moment after Joe's speech near Valley Forge in Pennsylvania, where he once again criticized former President Donald Trump and his supporters as a threat to democracy.

At the end of the speech, Jill went up on stage, grabbed her husband's hand, and guided him to the back, disappearing behind the American flags on display. The caption accompanying RNC Research’s post humorously stated, “Jill, Ed.D., escorts Biden off the stage following his remarks.” Many observers noted the symbolism of Jill leading President Biden offstage "like a child," as RNC Research’s Jake Schneider pointed out.

Social media users were quick to mock the President and express their relief that Jill was there to guide him offstage, as seen in various comments on social media.