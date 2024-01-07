Joe Biden Mocked After Jill Biden Had to Lead the President Off the Stage at January 6 Rally
President Joe Biden was mocked on social media after a clip of first lady Jill Biden leading him offstage at his January 6 anniversary remarks went viral, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Multiple users expressed amusement at the sight of Jill rushing up to lead the president away from the podium, possibly to prevent any awkward hesitations or confusion on his part.
The footage that circulated online was shared by RNC Research’s account and captured the moment after Joe's speech near Valley Forge in Pennsylvania, where he once again criticized former President Donald Trump and his supporters as a threat to democracy.
At the end of the speech, Jill went up on stage, grabbed her husband's hand, and guided him to the back, disappearing behind the American flags on display. The caption accompanying RNC Research’s post humorously stated, “Jill, Ed.D., escorts Biden off the stage following his remarks.” Many observers noted the symbolism of Jill leading President Biden offstage "like a child," as RNC Research’s Jake Schneider pointed out.
Social media users were quick to mock the President and express their relief that Jill was there to guide him offstage, as seen in various comments on social media.
The scene became a topic of discussion, with the Daily Mail describing Jill as rushing to embrace a seemingly detached president after he finished his speech before entering a trance-like state on stage.
President Biden also appeared confused later that day after landing in Delaware to spend the weekend with his family.
RNC Research shared a clip showing Joe looking perplexed and searching the surroundings for several moments after leaving his presidential helicopter.
The 81-year-old commander-in-chief has been facing ongoing scrutiny and criticism regarding his mental acuity and ability to perform his duties.
While it is not uncommon for the first lady to aid or support the President during public appearances, these instances have fueled speculation and jokes about President Biden's well-being and his reliance on his wife to guide him.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, questions surrounding Joe's mental capabilities have also begun to affect his polling numbers.
In the critical swing states, Donald Trump maintains a lead over Joe. The poll shows Donald ahead in Georgia with a margin of 49 to 43, in Arizona with 49 to 44, in Michigan with 48 to 43, and in Pennsylvania with 48 to 44. In Nevada, Trump holds a stunning double-digit lead of 52 to 41. Joe currently has a slight lead in Wisconsin, with 47 percent to Donald's 45.
According to Real Clear Politics, a site that averages out recent polls from multiple sources, Donald and Joe are still at a theoretical tie within the margin of error nationally.
The RCP average has the former president up 2.2 points above Joe, with some polls, such as Quinnipiac and Yahoo, having the same lead swinging in the other direction.