Prince Andrew 'Devastated' After New Allegations Following Jeffrey Epstein Document Dump: Report
Prince Andrew found himself in a difficult position after the release of documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.
A source close to the Prince has revealed that he is "devastated" by the publication of his name and the various allegations against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Prince, who has locked himself away and has "no idea how to respond," is said to be lacking the emotional capacity to deal with the situation.
The released documents alleged that Prince Andrew was aware of Epstein's sex trafficking activities and engaged in acts of sexual abuse himself.
According to the Daily Beast, sources claim that the Duke regularly received massages and took part in an "underage orgy."
These shocking revelations have intensified the controversy surrounding the Prince and have reportedly hardened King Charles' resolve to prevent his return to a senior royal role.
A source stated, "There is no way back. Andrew will only be permitted to attend private and family events, as is his right. But not public or official ones."
The Prince has faced previous allegations, such as the one made by anti-monarchy group Republic, which reported him to the Metropolitan Police for a sexual assault accusation involving a minor. However, the Met has stated that no investigation has been launched into Andrew.
The source clarified that while it has completed its investigation into Virginia Roberts Giuffre's claims of being sexually assaulted by Andrew when she was a minor, they will continue to cooperate with other law enforcement agencies in relation to Epstein's case.
Andrew has vehemently denied all accusations against him and claims to have no memory of ever meeting Giuffre.
Despite this, he settled Giuffre's civil claim in 2022 for a staggering $14 million. Both Andrew and Buckingham Palace have yet to respond to the latest allegations.
The release of these documents has also raised questions about the role played by Ghislaine Maxwell in Andrew's introduction to Epstein.
Contradicting the account given by the Prince in his interview with the BBC, documents from the 2015 defamation case brought by Giuffre against Maxwell show that Maxwell denied introducing Andrew to Epstein. However, she acknowledged that Epstein knew Andrew, stating, "I do not know [how] Jeffrey met Prince Andrew."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Prince Andrew's future living arrangements at his palatial Windsor home have come under scrutiny.
Sources have speculated that King Charles is considering withdrawing the private funding that supports the security operation at the Royal Lodge, leaving Andrew to find the funds to maintain security and carry out extensive repairs on his own.