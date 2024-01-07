Lauren Boebert Investigated by Police Following Alleged Physical Altercation With Ex-Husband

The news of the alleged altercation was first made public by an anti-Boebert super PAC called "American Muckrakers" on Saturday, January 6.

While the claims made in their posts have not been independently verified, the spokesperson for Boebert provided additional details about the events as described by the congresswoman.

The spokesperson stated that the altercation began earlier in the evening when Lauren visited her ex-husband's house to pick up one of her sons for dinner. As they were leaving for the car, Jayson attempted to hug her, but she placed her hand on his chest to keep him away.

The spokesperson explained, "As Lauren Boebert described it, she tried again to keep him back and in the process 'put her hand in his face, put her hand on his nose.'"