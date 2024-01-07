Lauren Boebert Investigated by Police Following Alleged Physical Altercation With Ex-Husband
Republican representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado is currently under investigation by the police following an alleged physical altercation with her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, at a restaurant in her district on Saturday night, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The incident occurred exactly three years after the attack on the US Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump.
The Silt Police Department has confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation but has declined to provide further details at this time.
A spokesperson for Boebert told the Daily Beast that no arrests had been made in relation to the incident.
According to the spokesperson, Jayson had called the police to report being a victim of domestic violence.
Lauren vehemently denies any allegations of domestic violence against her. The spokesperson also emphasized that the social media posts circulating about the incident are inaccurate.
The news of the alleged altercation was first made public by an anti-Boebert super PAC called "American Muckrakers" on Saturday, January 6.
While the claims made in their posts have not been independently verified, the spokesperson for Boebert provided additional details about the events as described by the congresswoman.
The spokesperson stated that the altercation began earlier in the evening when Lauren visited her ex-husband's house to pick up one of her sons for dinner. As they were leaving for the car, Jayson attempted to hug her, but she placed her hand on his chest to keep him away.
The spokesperson explained, "As Lauren Boebert described it, she tried again to keep him back and in the process 'put her hand in his face, put her hand on his nose.'"
Later that evening, Jayson reportedly called to apologize and asked to meet in person. Lauren agreed but insisted on meeting in a public place due to concerns about potential confrontation. They chose Miner's Claim, a restaurant in Silt, Colorado.
According to the spokesperson, Jayson started behaving disrespectfully and inappropriately, which escalated the situation. The details of the physical altercation are unclear, but Jayson allegedly made an aggressive move towards his ex-wife.
Jayson then called the police, claiming to be a victim of domestic violence. Lauren also called the non-emergency number and informed them that there was no domestic violence and that she was willing to speak with an officer at the restaurant.
The police responded and conducted an investigation without making any arrests.
The Silt Police Department has confirmed that they are actively investigating the incident and have filed a police report.