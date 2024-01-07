Joe Biden and the Pentagon Come Under Fire for Secrecy Surrounding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s Hospitalization

The Pentagon Press Association (PPA) expressed their concerns in a public letter, stating, “We are writing to express our significant concerns about the Defense Department’s failure to notify the public and the media about Secretary Lloyd Austin’s current hospitalization … The fact that he has been at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for four days and the Pentagon is only now alerting the public late on a Friday evening is an outrage.”

The outrage was widespread and not limited to the PPA. The Pentagon only released a brief statement on Friday evening, saying that Austin had been admitted to the hospital for complications following a recent medical procedure.

The statement did not mention that he had been in intensive care for part of his stay. This was later discovered and reported by NBC News.