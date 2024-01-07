Tiffany Haddish's Second DUI Arrest Disturbs Inner Circle as Comedian Admits She Needs Professional Help: Report
After a Georgia judge issued comedian Tiffany Haddish new bail restrictions following her second DUI, insiders claim the star's friends and family are "deeply disturbed" by her behavior, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While Haddish, 44, cracked jokes about her most recent arrest, her loved ones feel the back-to-back offenses are no laughing matter.
According to a report, sources claim the comedian's friends and family are deeply disturbed by the California incident, especially since it was nearly identical to her Georgia arrest. Prosecutors in Georgia allegedly agreed.
After her arrest in Beverly Hills, Georgia prosecutors asked the court to modify her bail to prohibit The Girls Trip actress from consuming drugs and alcohol. Now, she's required to submit to random drug tests or have her $1,666 bail revoked.
"People are worried for both her career and her safety!" an insider told the National Enquirer.
Haddish's decision to use her second arrest in a recent stand-up routine doesn't help her case either.
While joking about her second arrest, Haddish told the audience, "I prayed to God to send me a man with a job, a career, preferably in uniform. God answered my prayers!"
While she recycled the joke made after her first DUI arrest, insiders claimed behind the scenes she knows her growing rap sheet is nothing to laugh about.
"She's scared she won't be able to get the drinking under control," a source revealed. "She's always been the life of the party — but you rarely ever saw her without a drink in her hand."
Insiders further claimed the comedian vowed to ditch booze after her first arrest. Now, Haddish admits she needs professional guidance, "I'm going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries."
Sources reportedly support Haddish's decision to seek professional help amid her back-to-back DUI arrests.
"Tiffany knows her drinking has damaged her reputation badly," a tipster said. "Casting agents are thinking twice about putting their projects in her hands."
"She needs to convince herself —and everyone else — she's beating this," the mole added.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Haddish's rep for comment.
As this outlet reported, Haddish was arrested in Peachtree City, Georgia, in January 2022 after police received a call about someone asleep behind the wheel of their car.
After tracking down her vehicle, Haddish was arrested and booked with driving under the influence. Officers who responded to the call said they smelled marijuana coming from her vehicle.
In November 2023, Haddish was arrested again in Los Angeles, California, under strikingly similar circumstances. She was later charged with two misdemeanors for the incident.