Lady Gaga's Friends Fear She's Suffered a 'Secret Breakdown' After Unusual Behavior: Report
While bizarre behavior and Lady Gaga have gone hand-in-hand over the years, her particularly unusual conduct at a recent red carpet event led her inner circle to speculate on her well-being.
Sources reportedly claim those closest to Gaga fear the pop star has been suffering behind closed doors for some time and believe longstanding insecurities have started to take over, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to InTouch magazine, eyewitnesses said Gaga "seemed off" at the premiere of her former co-star Bradley Cooper's new Leonard Bernstein biopic, Maestro.
"She was inserting herself into photos with Bradley and Carey Mulligan as if Gaga were a part of the film," the observer recalled. "People looked shocked, and Carey seemed confused.”
Allegedly, Cooper's co-star wasn't the only one who was taken aback by Gaga's behavior.
While Gaga “has always been eccentric,” a source noted, “some people close to her say she seems different in recent months, almost as if she’s had a secret breakdown."
"She’s pulled away from friends and has been spending most of her time alone when she’s not with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky," the insider added.
Insecurity was believed to be the source of the Poker Face singer's recent change in tune as of late.
The multi-talented artist has spent the last several years toggling between her music career, acting, and her beauty brand, Haute Labs. Despite her many accomplishments, Gaga hasn't operated at her usual driven pace.
“Several months ago, Gaga confessed to a friend that she felt a bit lost in her career," the insider continued. "She’s been so successful in all of her endeavors, but she’s felt a little lost in the landscape of the music industry.”
Gaga released her last solo album in 2020 and hasn't toured since 2022. Meanwhile, fellow female artists Beyonce and Taylor Swift took 2023 by storm and enjoyed wildly successful global tours, followed by equally impressive concert films that catapulted their superstardom to new heights.
"Gaga was very close to Beyonce for many years, and Gaga felt unsure of her identity, with Beyonce and Taylor Swift’s mega-tours gaining so much attention," the source said before noting the Bad Romance singer "is probably trying to find her footing again."
As Swift prepares for the second installment of The Eras Tour in 2024, Gaga is expected to keep music on the back burner. Instead, she'll add another acting credit to her resume.
Following her portrayal as Patrizia Reggiani in 2021's House of Gucci, Gaga will step into the role of Harley Quinn in the upcoming musical thriller Joker: Folie à Deux.
“Gaga isn’t going anywhere," the insider declared. "While she might have some things she’s figuring out, she’s also probably doing what she does best — reinventing herself.”
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Gaga's rep for comment.