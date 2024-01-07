Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Revamping Image After Royal Family Rift: Report

"This is a desperate attempt at brand rehabilitation, to make people forget the damage she's inflicted on Harry's family," a high-level courtier told the National Enquirer. "This is all to boost sales."

After rehashing royal drama in the couple's Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, the insider said that she likely realized taking a "different route to success" was best in 2024.

Brand expert Nick Ede suggested the ad for Clevr Blends, a vegan coffee brand she is invested in, is "a way of showing Meghan in a new light, both fun and frivolous."