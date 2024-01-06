Cindy Morgan, Beloved 'Caddyshack' and 'Tron' Actress, Dead at 69
Actress Cindy Morgan, who gained fame for her roles in iconic films such as Caddyshack and Tron, has passed away, according to heartbreaking reports on Saturday, December 6, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 69-year-old star's death was confirmed by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, though no further details regarding the circumstances or the exact date of her passing have been released at this time.
Morgan, born Cynthia Ann Cichorski on September 29, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois, had an impressive career spanning both film and television.
After studying communications at Northern Illinois University, Morgan worked as a meteorologist in Illinois before moving to Los Angeles in 1978. There, she caught her big break as the "Irish Spring Girl," becoming the face of the soap brand.
Two years later, in 1980, she captivated audiences with her portrayal of Lacey Underall in the golf comedy Caddyshack, alongside Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, and Rodney Dangerfield. Morgan's performance as the country club owner's attractive niece garnered her recognition and established her as a rising star in Hollywood.
She later went on to land prominent roles in the science fiction film Tron, where she played two characters - Lora and Yori.
With an impressive resume boasting 37 credits, Morgan also had roles in other movies such as Galaxis, Silent Fury, and Up Yours, with her final movie credit being an indie film released in 2022.
In addition to her success in film, Morgan made a name for herself on television, appearing in popular shows such as The Love Boat, Chips, Falcon Crest, Matlock, and The Larry Sanders Show. Her talent and versatility endeared her to audiences, making her a beloved figure in both TV and film.
Despite her professional achievements, Morgan's life took a worrisome turn in recent years.
In 2022, she took to social media to express her desperate need for a safe place to live and shared troubling messages alleging that she had no agent and that someone who initially helped her break into showbiz was taking advantage of her.
She even claimed to have turned to the FBI for assistance.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Morgan's passing leaves behind a legacy of unforgettable performances and contributions to the entertainment world.
For years, she would appear at fan conventions, from the early 2000s til the early 2010s, such as Comic-Con, where she would sign autographs and take photos with fans.