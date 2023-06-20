Your tip
Lady Gaga Shocked Over Migraine Partnership Backlash: 'She Didn't See What Was Coming!"

By:

Jun. 20 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Lady Gaga is being slammed as a greedy sellout for shilling a prescription migraine medicine, and her paid promotion is becoming a massive headache for the pop performer, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Fans were livid after the 37-year-old Bad Romance singer posted a photo of herself on Instagram plastered with the logo for Pfizer's Nurtec ODT — along with safety information and a glowing blurb for the drug.

Gaga even gushed, "I'll never forget wishing I had found it sooner."

The Grammy-winning songstress has endured migraines since she was 14 years old and has been plagued with a series of health woes — including fibromyalgia, a chronic illness so painful and debilitating it's forced her to cancel concerts.

"Gaga doesn't understand the uproar," spilled an insider. "This is apparently something she truly believes in. But like a lot of self-obsessed celebrities, she didn't see what was coming!"

Being that the moneybags megastar is already worth a whopping $320 million, some find her pill pitch hard to swallow and consider the campaign a sick cash grab.

"It really does paint her in an unflattering light," added the source — and fans agree.

One irate follower fumed over the ad, telling Gaga, "You really are such an embarrassing sellout. It's really disappointing." Another blasted the Poker Face singer's insensitivity for pushing the ad in June — LGBTQ Pride Month — without sharing "a single post" about "the attacks our trans brothers and sisters are suffering."

The angry commenter added, "All you guys care about now is money and paid partnerships." A third scathing critic even renamed the hitmaker "Lady Capitalism!"

Gaga has yet to respond to the criticism. RadarOnline.com has reached out to her rep for comment.

The singer-songwriter has been quiet on social media lately, recently admitting she's been closed off to the world despite hawking the migraine medicine.

"I wanted to share a more personal moment with you today, I know I haven’t been doing a lot of that lately and some of you are really longing for me to share more of my artistic process. I’ve been experiencing my creativity ever since last summer in a really special and private way," the star wrote while listing her latest projects, including her role in Joker.

"I may not be sharing as much of myself online as I have in the past, but I hope you know this time to myself has been extremely healing and recharging for my heart, mind, body, and creativity—to create within myself and to have a personal life that’s just for me," Gaga continued. I’m sure that may feel different because I haven’t always been so private (I bet that will make some of you laugh)—but I LOVE my fans, my little monsters, so much and that will never change."

