Lady Gaga's 'Chapped, Bleeding Lips' Take Over Twitter During Spellbinding Oscars Performance
Lady Gaga wowed the crowd with a stripped-down version of Hold My Hand at the 95th Academy Awards, but many viewers couldn't help but notice her dry, chapped lips as the camera got up-close and personal for the performance.
The powerhouse performer went sans-makeup while doing a live rendition of the Oscar-nominated song from Top Gun: Maverick dedicated to Tony Scott on Sunday.
RadarOnline.com discovered the trending topic on Twitter after Gaga took the stage.
"Lady Gaga, I love you but ... you have enough money for Vaseline," one viewer wrote via Twitter. "Lady Gaga did that for dry-lipped divas," another fan quipped.
"Lmao!!! Not zooming in on her lips bruhh … she had a dry moment," a third social media user commented. A fourth brought up how Gaga had hit the carpet hours earlier, donning a sheer black Versace gown paired with a bold lipstick.
"Now ladies … we know how much work goes into taking off a RED lip!!! Give her some grace," the fan wrote.
Prior to her spellbinding performance, Gaga offered some words of encouragement while sharing what the song meant to her.
"We all need each other. We need a lot of love to walk through this life. We need heroes sometimes," she said. "There's heroes all around us…. You might find that you can be your own hero, even if you feel broken inside."
- 'Snubbed!' Oscars Fans Outraged After Angela Bassett Loses Best Supporting Actress To Jamie Lee Curtis, 'Black Panther' Star Refuses To Stand Or Clap
- 'Rude' Hugh Grant Trashed For Unforgettably Awkward Oscars Interview With Ashley Graham
- Oscars Host Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Will Smith One Year After Slapgate: 'Odds Of Another Fight Went Way Up'
Gaga was going to miss out on this year's award show due to her hectic filming schedule for Joker: Folie à Deux, but was able to make it in a last-minute change of plans.
Tom Cruise previously praised the songstress for helping to make the Top Gun sequel the blockbuster it was, raving over her musical prowess and contribution to the film.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"It just opened up the whole movie. She's amazing," Cruise said of Gaga while chatting with James Corden. "It just opened those doors to the emotional core of the film that we had ... in that moment, things just came together in such a beautiful way."
"Her song that she'd written just fell right in and became, really, the underlying score and the heartbeat of our film," he raved.