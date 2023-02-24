Lady Gaga Plans To Freeze Eggs To Make Her Baby Dreams Come True After Failed Relationships: Source

After three broken engagements, Lady Gaga is hoping for better odds at motherhood.

An insider claimed that failed betrothals to bar owner Luc Carl, actor Taylor Kinney, and agent Christian Carino — plus a recent split from entrepreneur Michael Polansky — have convinced the Grammy winner, 36, to stop hanking on a trip down the aisle and instead freeze her eggs as she waits for the right man to come along, RadarOnline.com has learned.