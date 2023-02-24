Lady Gaga Plans To Freeze Eggs To Make Her Baby Dreams Come True After Failed Relationships: Source
After three broken engagements, Lady Gaga is hoping for better odds at motherhood.
An insider claimed that failed betrothals to bar owner Luc Carl, actor Taylor Kinney, and agent Christian Carino — plus a recent split from entrepreneur Michael Polansky — have convinced the Grammy winner, 36, to stop hanking on a trip down the aisle and instead freeze her eggs as she waits for the right man to come along, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Gaga has always dreamed of having a husband and a couple of kids, and the men in her life thought highly of her but agreed she was a hard person to have a relationship with — she's always running off to record, perform, act or tour," said an insider.
"She knows her clock is running out, so she's decided to give herself the opportunity to make her baby dreams come true."
Gaga has had babies on her brain for a while now.
“I will say I am very excited to have kids,” the Applause singer told InStyle back in 2020. “I look forward to being a mom.”
The Oscar winner expressed her admiration for mothers everywhere.
“Isn’t it incredible what we can do?” she stated. “We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it’s our job to keep it alive.”
Thanks to her fame, Gaga feels like she's already stepped into a maternal role as Mother Monster.
“It’s so funny — everyone works out of my house every day," the A Star Is Born actress — whose real name is Stefani Germanotta — joked. "When they come in, I always say, ‘Welcome to the Womb!’”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In October, it was revealed that the singer-turned-actress was on a break with Polansky after the pair hit "a rocky patch." At the time, an insider said, Gaga and the executive “have taken some breathing space to figure out where their relationship is going,” with one pal noting that “reconciliation isn’t off the table."
Lady Gaga isn't taking any chances. She's making sure to preserve her future as a mom, with or without a man by her side.