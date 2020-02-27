Bad Romance? Lady Gaga’s BF’s Ex-Girlfriend Reacts To Their Relationship Lindsay Crouse learned the news on Facebook while ‘eating bodega grape.’

Case of the ex!

Lady Gaga made headlines on Super Bowl weekend when she made her relationship with boyfriend Michael Polansky Instagram official — but one woman was more shocked by the romance than any fan: the hunk’s ex.

Lindsay Crouse, who happens to write for the New York Times, described in an essay how she really feels about the relationship.

On Thursday, February 27, the opinion senior staff editor penned a piece for the publication titled, “My Ex-Boyfriend’s New Girlfriend Is Lady Gaga,” detailing her thoughts of her former flame’s newfound romance.

According to Crouse, she was “eating bodega grapes” at her desk when she learned Polansky was dating Gaga.

“I dated this normal, mystery man for seven years. Our relationship lasted all of college, and then a few years more. (A popular song from back then described being ‘caught in a bad romance,'” the editor wrote, an obvious reference to Gaga’s hit song “Bad Romance.”

Despite going their separate ways after their breakup, she explained, social media quickly gave her some unwanted details about Polansky.

“I don’t follow my ex on social media. We were ‘friends’ on Facebook. Then we were ‘in a relationship’ on Facebook. After we broke up, I noticed I was ‘blocked’ on Facebook. And then we moved on,” she wrote. “I hadn’t googled him in forever (I promise). But this month I knew everything about his new relationship status, within hours of when it was disclosed.”

But Crouse put a positive spin on things and even had some fun with the news.

“I went to a nice store I’d never been inside before and I tried something on. The clerk asked me what the occasion was. I found out from Facebook that my ex-boyfriend was dating Lady Gaga, I told her, and she looked me up and down,” she wrote. “The dress was too expensive, but I bought it anyway. Why should I accept less than Lady Gaga?”

In terms of the comparisons she made between her and Gaga, she pulled “the illusion of celebrity down,” and viewed the situation as “motivational.”

“It’s so easy as you get older to find the best in who you’ve become, to make the most of it — and maybe even to get a little complacent about it. But if Lady Gaga can do what she wants, and even expand on what she wants, why not me, too?” she asked.

While Crouse has found a way to deal with her ex’s new publicized relationship, RadarOnline.com readers know there is a possibility the “Shallow” hitmaker may not even be taking Polanky seriously. `Prior to meeting him, she famously broke things off with ex-fiancés Dan Horton and Christian Carino.

“She’s having fun and likes the attention, but he is not the only guy she’s interested in,” a source told Us Weekly. Despite sharing a pic of them on Instagram together, she hasn’t been making a big deal about Michael to her friends.”